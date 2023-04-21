For the well-being of body and mind, healthy spring habits

Healthy habits to take care of yourself during the spring, starting with paths to purify yourself and improve the quality of sleep.

Spring is the season of awakening of nature, and also of our senses. In this period we need to be special attention to well-beingto take care of ourselves. The days are getting longer, the temperatures are starting to rise, it is necessary to do the full of positive energy, of vitality, and focus on good mood. What needs to be done? Look for healthy spring habits.

Exist different habits that can help us purify mind and bodyto improve the quality of sleep, and to balance the inner health. For example, the first step to address is the sleep quality. Sleeping well is essential to stay healthy and to purify the body, expelling all accumulated toxins, releasing stress and recharging energy.

How to rediscover psychophysical well-being through healthy spring habits

The sleep quality it is essential for the well-being of mind and body. But not only that, even there sleep duration it’s important. It is necessary to rest at least 7 full hours, but some people also need 10 hours of sleep. Sleep helps recharge the body and clear the mind, strengthening the immunitary defense. If you sleep badly, too much cortisol builds up, the stress hormone.

Cortisol causes inflammation in the body, and it also affects weight gain, especially the accumulation of belly fat. The rules are always the same: before going to bed you must never be in contact with the electronic devices e the blue lights. Dinner must be light, the bed must be comfortable, with a medium height pillow and a firm mattress. Another good habit is waking up early in the morning.

If you wake up too late, perhaps mid-morning, you have less energy. A good technique is to get out of bed 10 minutes earlier than usual, especially when under stress. It goes without saying that it is necessary go to bed early, and don’t be too late at night. Another healthy habit is to change the breakfastpreferring healthy foods and proteins.

A couple of slices of wholemeal bread, hard-boiled eggs, dried fruit, chickpea hummus, fresh fruit, Greek yogurt, coffee or green tea, and even a small piece of dark chocolate. They are certainly healthier than the usual cappuccino with biscuits, or snacks. And again, one must try to walk every day at least 10 thousand stepswhich is the ideal distance for losing weight and toning the body.

Better to walk or take a light early morning workoutbecause you have more energy and your metabolism is activated, it would also be even better walk in natureperhaps going to the park under the house, since nature brings many benefits.

Another practice of well-being and relaxation is the preparation of the shower or bath. Even the shower can be a ritualmaybe you can light scented candles, apply essential oils on the skin and in the shower or in the tub, and allow yourself a few minutes of healthy relaxation. To stay in shape, of course, nutrition should never be neglected.

It is necessary to consume at least 300/400 grams of vegetables and fruit per day. It’s important to eat seasonal productsand season with a couple of tablespoons of olive oil and oilseeds, but also spices and aromatic herbs, to fill up on antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. Furthermore, among the best relaxation practices there are yoga, meditation and music therapy.

