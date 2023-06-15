For tracking individual market movements: INSIGHT Health launches Market Movement Monitor

Waldems-Esch, June 15, 2023 – INSIGHT Health, one of the leading data service providers in the healthcare sector, has released the Market Movement Monitor, an application for the early detection of market developments. Through the targeted observation of market movements and emerging delivery bottlenecks as well as an in-depth analysis of selected KPIs on a weekly basis, the Market Movement Monitor enables effective supply chain management and timely monitoring of distribution targets and marketing activities.

With the Market Movement Monitor, the data specialists at INSIGHT Health are reacting to the needs of the industry and current events on the German pharmaceutical market, which was recently faced with delivery bottlenecks due to high demand in various areas and delays in international supply chains. With the Market Movement Monitor, the company enables its customers to gain insights into drug inventories on a weekly basis and thus to gain insights into stock values, sales or possible delivery bottlenecks and out-of-stock situations. This allows users to react quickly to possible bottlenecks or to take appropriate precautions with contractual partners.

A look into the past allows conclusions to be drawn about the future

The Market Movement Monitor is also able to show geographical developments based on federal states, KV districts or field service structures that have been individually adapted to customer needs. The spatial visualization of sales and stocks in previous weeks also allows conclusions to be drawn about future developments. For example, the sales figures for cold medicines in a certain region can provide information about the spread of a cold wave and its future spread.

Rapid development based on valid database

When developing new products and services in the OTC area, INSIGHT Health can draw on a unique database in the pharmaceutical market. This consists of an extrapolation based on the sales data of the panel of more than 7,000 pharmacies as well as a complete survey of the purchasing data of the fully assorted pharmaceutical wholesalers. This enables the company to react quickly to changing customer needs, to develop products according to current requirements and market conditions and to meet the highest standards of data validity.

Constant development work continues

After the first joint product of INSIGHT Health and CompuGroup Medical (CGM) was presented to the public in September with DarwinNG after only a few months of cooperation, the Market Movement Monitor already represents the next addition to the portfolio of data-based solutions.

Michael Hensoldt, Managing Director of INSIGHT Health, is therefore also very satisfied with the high frequency of new product releases: “The Market Movement Monitor is a great addition to our existing product portfolio and offers users quick and easy access to important performance parameters. The fact that we can continue to react to current market developments at high speed with new and innovative services also underlines the performance of our experienced team of data experts and the broad basis that our healthcare data offers the healthcare market.”

INSIGHT Health is a subsidiary of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (CGM) and one of the leading information service providers in the healthcare market with headquarters in Waldems-Esch and branches in Berlin and Vienna. Due to its extensive knowledge of the industry, the company offers a broad portfolio of data-based services for market and healthcare research. The plus of INSIGHT Health GmbH lies in the fast and transparent provision of data in compliance with legal data protection regulations and in the development of individual solutions for the pharmaceutical industry, health insurance companies, medical associations, pharmacy associations, scientific institutes, authorities, politics and other decision-makers in the healthcare market.

Further information: www.insight-health.de.