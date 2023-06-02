For what absurd reason should we consume fruit before every meal

When is the best time to consume fruit? Scientific research states that we should consume fruit before each meal. Let’s find out why and what are the benefits of eating fruit before meals.

As we all know, fruit is good for health and should always be present in one very much diet. The experts recommend eating fruit Why prevents many diseasesprovides a significant contribution of nutrients including vitamins, carbohydrates, minerals, fibers and antioxidants essential for the body to remain vital.

However, when is it appropriate to consume fruit, before or after meals, or away from them? Let’s find out when to eat fruit to ensure to our body all the benefits it guarantees!

After a hearty meal, fruit neutralizes stress

A research on when to eat fruit, before or after mealswhich the scientific journal Endocrine, Metabolic & Immune Disorders – Drug Targets recently published, made it possible to ascertain that fruit acts as a fireman after a rich meal of carbohydrates or fats, therefore with an excessive intake of calories.

Indeed, neutralizes metabolic stressaction given by fruit polyphenols, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compounds that protect cells from the advance of free radicals and other substances that trigger inflammation.

After taking a caloric meal, the production of these enemies of the body increases, causing even very serious disorders and diseases.

Citrus fruits act as scavenging foods for the body

Other studies carried out several years ago on the beneficial action of citrus fruits in the body they made it possible to ascertain that they act like real scavengers and neutralize the stress generated by a caloric and abundant meal.

In particular, a study carried out by the University at Buffalo and published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition in 2010 recognized this role for two fruit flavonoids, hesperidin and naringin. These are two antioxidants capable of eliminate inflammatory stress and oxidative produced by very caloric foods, capable of putting a strain on blood vessels and health in general.

The dietician of the Obesity Center of the Humanitas hospital, Dr. Sara Testa, states that the action of naringin ensures the purification of the organismmakes capillaries stronger, effectively fights the flu and even promotes weight loss.

Hesperidin and arginine are present in lemon, grapefruit, citron, tangerines and oranges, in variable quantities according to the species. The difference is that hesperidin is concentrated more in the peel, while arginine is in the pulp.

In addition to citrus fruits, the most suitable fruit for reducing oxidative stress after a rich meal and caloric is the purple one, including black plums, blueberries, plums, blackberries and black grapes.

Because it is preferable to consume fruit before each meal

To conclude, Dr. Sara Testa asserts that it is preferable to consume fruit before lunch and dinner. The reason? The fibers contained in fruit absorb less simple sugars, and consequently also lower the glycemic index of foods.

Testa dietician also states that you should avoid taking fruit away from mealsas is usually done in a hypocaloric diet, as it favors the stimulation of the endogenous production of insulin and instead of reducing hunger, it does nothing but increase it.