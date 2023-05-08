For which cars, from when and for what amounts will there be new incentives announced by the Meloni government

L’fleet update highly polluting in Italy is also supported by the introduction of new incentives for the purchase of vehicles with a lower environmental impact.

This measure announced by the Meloni government provides for the offer of packages with or without demolition up to a maximum of 5,000 euros of incentive. Let’s dig into the details:

What will the new car incentives of the Meloni government look like?

Meanwhile, new incentives arrive in Lombardi

What will the new car incentives of the Meloni government look like?

Already for the months of September and Octoberthe Italian government is evaluating the implementation of incentives for the scrapping of highly polluting cars belonging to the Euro 0, 1, 2 and 3 emission classes, supported by incentives without scrapping.

These incentives could reach a maximum of 5,000 euros. Only 7.8% of the 425 million euros earmarked for the purchase of electric and hybrid vehicles has been used. The government has highlighted the need to review the incentives available to ensure their effective use, renewing the Italian car park, the oldest and most polluting in Europe. Currently, 25% of the vehicles on the road in Italy fall into the highly polluting category, with approximately 11 million vehicles belonging to the Euro 0-3 classes.

The Italian government has set up a discussion table with sector operators to ensure an effective and sustainable transition in the automotive sector, respecting the principle of technological neutrality and European guidelines.

About three months after starting the car incentives 2023funds for internal combustion engine vehicles with CO2 emissions between 61 and 135 grams per kilometer have already been exhausted. The incentives for electric cars and plug-in hybrids are still available. In particular, the incentives apply only to 100% electric vehicles, with contributions varying according to the vehicle category.

For i electric vehicles, state incentives provide for a price reduction of 2,500 euros with scrapping and 1,500 euros without scrapping for vehicles with emissions in the 0-20 gram per kilometer range. For vehicles with emissions in the range of 21-60 grams per kilometre, the incentives provide for a price reduction of 2,000 euros with scrapping and 1,000 euros without scrapping.

The government incentives for the purchase of new commercial vehicles they do not provide for a maximum spending limit and apply only if a vehicle of the same category, approved in an emission class lower than Euro 4, is scrapped.

Meanwhile, new incentives are arriving in Lombardy

The Lombardy region has issued a series of incentives to support the renewal of the vehicle fleet. The regional administration has allocated a budget of 11.848 million euros to finance these incentives, which are reserved for natural persons residing in Lombardy.

The 2023 car incentives of the Lombardy Region, which join those of other regions such as Trentino Alto Adige, Piedmont and Emilia Romagna, concern the purchase of cars powered by petrol, diesel, methane, LPG, hybrid, electric or hydrogen, and provide for contributions ranging from 1,000 to 4,000 euros depending on the type of vehicle to be purchased. However, it is important to point out that these incentives are not limited to just newly registered cars.

To access the contributions, you must meet certain conditions, including the radiation of a car for demolition up to Euro 2 for included petrol vehicles and up to Euro 5 for included diesel vehicles or for export abroad only for Euro 5 diesel vehicles; the possibility of buying a zero-emission car without radiation of a used vehicle; the application by the seller of a discount of at least 12% on the list price of the basic model, net of any optional equipment or at least 2,000 euros.

Only in the case of purchase of a pure electric or hydrogen car without the deregistration of a polluting vehicle, the discount applied must be at least 1,000 euros; ownership of the vehicle to be scrapped prior to 12 months from the date of submission of the application; the obligation to maintain ownership of the car purchased for at least 24 months following registration of the vehicle; and finally, the base price of the vehicle must not exceed 35,000 euros for the range of emissions between 61 and 120 g/km of CO2 and 45,000 euros for the range below.

Stay up to date!

Follow us on Google News by clicking here and then click on follow top right