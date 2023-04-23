for WHO there is no safe consumption threshold

WHO confirms that the absence of toxicity is only that of zero consumption, but minimizing health risks is possible. The consumption of alcohol is one of those issues on which conflicting interests have always converged and on which the warnings of doctors and scientists collide with market strategies that enhance the cultural and social value of drinking. For their part, the institutions maintain an ambiguous position, on the one hand promoting awareness actions on the risks of alcohol abuse, on the other allowing the marketing under the aegis of the State of what is in effect a psychotropic substance which creates addiction and is connected to a number of pathologies that can lead to premature death.

Perspective today of new rules for the labeling of bottles produced and distributed in the European Union, has rekindled the debate on whether or not to invite consumers to ‘drink responsibly’, above all in the light of the fact that (at least since 1995, with the publication of the ‘European Charter on Alcohol) the World Health Organization has repeatedly reiterated the impossibility of establishing a threshold for alcohol consumption to be considered safe. Indeed, in the document Alcohol and Cancer in WHO European Region – An appeal for better prevention, WHO establishes that the only safe dose for alcohol toxicity is zero. Furthermore, it rejects the idea of ​​applying the theory of linear damage without threshold (LNT) to alcohol consumption, according to which the health damage caused by exposure to a substance decreases linearly as the exposure itself decreases.

As he explains Dr. Laura Rossi, researcher at Crea (Food and Nutrition Research Centre), “alcohol in itself is a toxic substance, which the Iarc (the International Agency for Research on Cancer) has classified in Group 1 of substances certainly carcinogenic to humans, on a par with smoke, asbestos and ionizing radiation”. In addition, numerous researches have identified many pathologies (oncological and otherwise) for which the assumption of ethanol can have a favorable role. These include the latest study conducted by WHO researchers and published in January on The Lancetwhich establishes a relationship between alcohol consumption and the main pathologies common among the population and returns an estimate of the relative health risk by personal data category, considering factors such as age and gender, as well as individual variables.

The results of the study revealed that, although in general the level of alcohol consumption that minimizes health risks is zero, small amounts of alcohol consumed regularly are associated with a potential protective effect for cardiovascular disease or diabetes. type 2 (effect that disappears in the case of heavy episodic drinking), without however also reducing the risk of cancer. “For this reason, the alleged positive effect of the famous ‘glass of wine with meal’ cannot be used to legitimize alcohol consumption as a health prevention strategy shortabove all because a threshold under which the carcinogenic effects of alcohol do not manifest themselves has not been identified” concludes Rossi.

To the light of these scientific evidences, as well as of the cultural and historical-gastronomic role of spirits which would make their absolute ban senseless, the national and international authorities have so far maintained within the so-called precautionary principle. That is to say that, relying on the common sense of consumers, they limited themselves to promoting a ‘conscious’, ‘responsible’ and ‘moderate’ consumption of alcohol.

“Today – explains Rossi – in the light of the growing problem of alcohol abuse especially among the very young, these lenient terms are no longer used and the Guidelines for healthy eating rather they are based on the rule of ‘less is better’ (less is more), that is, they explicitly invite to limit the consumption of alcohol to a minimum, to quantities that are permitted but not recommended. And above all, the consumer must be made to understand that alcoholic beverages are a voluptuary food that we consume because we like it but not because it’s good for us”. Going further and applying the precautionary principle to the letter, limiting oneself to a categorical ban on drinking would be useless, senseless and (probably) counterproductive. Especially in light of the fact that, according to the same logic, most human activities should be banned.

Worries too regarding the possible future application of warnings on the label it would appear oversized: “Without prejudice to the legitimate objections of the producers against a measure that unfairly discriminates against the fruit of a national production of excellence in various countries, it can be assumed that the proposal made by Ireland was also accepted – explains Rossi – exactly what happened with the affixing of explicit warnings about the harm of smoking on cigarette packets will probably happen: exactly nothing (at least from a commercial point of view) if not greater transparency on the part of the manufacturing companies and a greater responsibility of the consumer who, made truly aware and informed, can truly become more responsible for his own choices”.

Clare DiPaola – April 21, 2023