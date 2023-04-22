“For women, the risk of stress increases.” And for now it remains extended until June 30th

Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

«Smart working has revolutionized the lives of many women, especially in recent years. However, working from home, often in small spaces where family duties are added to work duties, increases the level of stress and requires health protection interventions to guarantee psychophysical well-being ». This was stated by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, as he opened the conference for Women’s Health Day, organized by the department with the support of Komen Italia and Atena donna Onlus.

Women, she continued, “play an important role in the family and in society and for this reason we wanted to dedicate today’s session to protecting the health of female workers in every social and productive context”. Just as it is important, concluded Schillaci, “to ensure the full protection of working mothers, for whom it is necessary to take into account, carefully, the specific risks both for them and for the unborn child”.

The extension until June 30th

The Milleproroghe rule reintroduces until 30 June the right to flexible working only for employees in the private sector, parents of children under the age of 14. This right can be enforced under two conditions: the first is that in the household there is no other parent who is a beneficiary of income support instruments (due to suspension or cessation of work) or that there is no non-working parent. The second is that the agile working method is compatible with the characteristics of the service to be rendered. The conversion law of decree law 198/2022 (law 14/2023) was published in the Official Gazette 49 of 27 February 2023.

Who has the right

Flexible working (expiring on 30 March) is extended until 30 June for “fragile” public and private workers, i.e. suffering from a list of serious pathologies indicated by the Ministry of Health in the decree of 4 February 2022 (immunodeficiencies, oncological pathologies, patients who have had transplants), against the risk to which they may be exposed. smart working is also recognized in the event of incompatibility of tasks with remote work (the worker can be assigned to another task included in the same category or area of ​​classification, as defined by the collective agreements in force), without any pay reduction.

