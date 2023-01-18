Rare and complex intervention, a few days ago in Ciriè, in the Cardiology department directed by Dr. Gaetano Senatore. In fact, a heart operation was performed to percutaneously close the foramen ovale on a 73-year-old man with a history of multiple recurrent embolic strokes: the procedure used had never been practiced in Italy. The patient had been evaluated in the first instance at the Ivrea hospital, by Dr. Walter Grosso Marra, Director of Ivrea Cardiology, and by Dr. Claudio Geda, Director of Ivrea-Chivasso Neurology.

The intervention, in Ciriè, was carried out by the team directed by Dr. Luigi Biasco, interventional cardiologist, and by Dr. Michele Capriolo, echocardiographer cardiologist, supported by Dr. Marco Fadde, Director of Anesthesia and Intensive Care.

To prevent stroke

The foramen ovale is a small communication that connects two parts of the heart. Its opening, normal during fetal life, can physiologically persist into adulthood in about a quarter of the general population. In some subjects, with a predisposition to deep vein thrombosis, it can represent a risk factor for stroke with serious neurological consequences. Therefore, in some cases closure of the facility is necessary to prevent a new stroke or to prevent another stroke from occurring.

The classic surgery is commonly performed through the femoral vein in the leg with the implantation of an umbrella device the size of a 2 euro coin that blocks communication between the two parts of the heart. But due to an obstruction of the venous circulation that did not allow the passage of the catheters, it was necessary to carry out the operation through the jugular vein – one of the neck veins that drain the waste blood from the brain – and not in the traditional way.

Unlike standard procedures, the jugular approach required literally “stunting” the catheters needed to implant the device, using complex techniques and materials normally designed for other access procedures. Operations necessary to obtain a correct and profitable implantation of the device.

The operation lasted approximately 60 minutes, led to the complete resolution of the problem, allowing the suspension of anticoagulant prophylaxis. The General Management of the ASL To4 underlines that the level of clinical, technical and decision-making complexity that led to the successful management of this patient is a demonstration of the professional level achieved by the professionals working in the Company and their ability for multidisciplinary integration and teamwork . Characteristics necessary for the management of patients with high clinical complexity.