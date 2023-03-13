For those suffering from high cholesterol, cheeses would be off limits but is that really the case? This incredible discovery changes everything.

High cholesterol disorder is very common nowadays. It usually depends on the personal lifestyle for which it is known that a diet rich in saturated fats, over time, could give rise to this situation. In fact, butter, sausages, any type of meat, such as sausages and pork, fried foods as well as industrial products, such as chips and snackare not indicated, thus avoiding that it rears up and consequently the formation of blood clots or a heart attack.

Even cheeses are strictly forbidden when high cholesterol is revealedespecially those with fat texture, such as taleggio, the brie or the mascarpone. A pathology which requires immediate remedial action because cholesterol, precisely because it is fat, always increasing its volume due to inappropriate foods, such as those mentioned above, risks blocking the arteries, thus preventing the influx of blood.

Despite the awful news that following a diet then entails, actually the truth would be another, at least as far as cheeses are concerned. As stated, they are strictly excluded from one’s eating habits, if one suffers from this ailment, but does it apply to all varieties? In this regard, a discovery has emerged that will make the eyes of the most loyal consumers shine with happiness.

High cholesterol, are cheeses really banned? Here is that news you never expected

Changing your food lifestyle is the best solution to lower blood cholesterol levels. Among the permitted foods are cereals, thanks to their function which keeps it under control and also reduces it in the intestine. Preferring the wholemeal variety, portions can be consumed about 4 times a week. Fish and meat are also allowed, the latter being lean, but pay attention to cooking, preferring, for example, grilled or steamed.

Despite the few concessions and many bans, too the cheeses, although generally prohibited, are permitted, especially some varieties. A joy for the most passionate precisely because they will still be able to satisfy their palate, even if forced to eat more light. Next, they reveal themselves which types can be consumed with complete peace of mindreporting for each the expected amount of cholesterol which, overall, must never exceed 200 mg/dl:

Growth : suitable on wholemeal croutons, crescenza is a type of lean soft cheese, made with whole cow’s milk, which contains 53 mg of cholesterol for every 100 g . Rich in calcium and protein, it is absolutely indicated for these health problems.

: suitable on wholemeal croutons, crescenza is a type of lean soft cheese, made with whole cow’s milk, which contains . Rich in calcium and protein, it is absolutely indicated for these health problems. Mozzarella : you can never go wrong with a second course in the ‘caprese’ style and moreover it is even healthy because you combine the vegetables, in this case the tomatoes, with the mozzarella, of soft texture, which contains only 46 mg of cholesterol per 100 g .

: you can never go wrong with a second course in the ‘caprese’ style and moreover it is even healthy because you combine the vegetables, in this case the tomatoes, with the mozzarella, of soft texture, which contains only . Cottage cheese : perfect for a mixed salad, they are always particularly recommended in diets because they are low in calories and rich in water. Moreover contain only 17 mg of cholesterol per 100 g .

: perfect for a mixed salad, they are always particularly recommended in diets because they are low in calories and rich in water. Moreover . Feta: typical Greek cheese with a harder texture than the aforementioned dairy varieties, it too lends itself well to salads, especially during the summer. 68 mg of cholesterol are found therefore granted but small warning for those suffering from high blood pressure because it contains a high amount of sodium.

Ricotta : a type of cheese that goes well with various recipes, both sweet and savory, ricotta is generally low-fat, although not all variants. Overall it packs 57 mg of cholesterol therefore considered suitable for those suffering from the pathology in question.

: a type of cheese that goes well with various recipes, both sweet and savory, ricotta is generally low-fat, although not all variants. therefore considered suitable for those suffering from the pathology in question. Gorgonzola : great news for lovers of blue cheese as it too is granted thanks to the presence of suns 70 mg of cholesterol contained therein.

: great news for lovers of blue cheese as it too is granted thanks to the presence of suns contained therein. Parmesan Cheese: rich in calcium, that’s about 88 mg of cholesterol, probably the highest quantity among the cheeses mentioned so far. It also contains 30% fat so only one small dose per week is recommended.

Fortunately, all is not lost since our taste will still be able to rejoice in some delicacies, as can be seen. In particular, we want to refer to the last two types of cheese, always very appreciated and loved but at the same time moderation is recommended.