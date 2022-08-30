Engadget Update EP151

Yukai Engineering from Japan, Yukai Engineering, specializes in launching various small robots that heal people’s hearts. First, there is Qoobo, which imitates the tail of a cat, and today, there is this Amagami Ham Ham that will bite your fingertips! They took the IP Nemu Nemu animal, another cute character from Japan as the prototype, and brought two different dolls: “Three-color Cat Yuzu” and “Shiba Inu Kotaro”. What does it actually feel like to be bitten? Enjoy the forbidden joy of being nibbled by small animals in today’s Engadget Update.

