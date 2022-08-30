Home Health Forbidden joy! Unboxing Amagami Ham Ham Healing Figure｜Engadget Update EP151
Forbidden joy! Unboxing Amagami Ham Ham Healing Figure｜Engadget Update EP151

Forbidden joy! Unboxing Amagami Ham Ham Healing Figure｜Engadget Update EP151

Engadget Update EP151

Yukai Engineering from Japan, Yukai Engineering, specializes in launching various small robots that heal people’s hearts. First, there is Qoobo, which imitates the tail of a cat, and today, there is this Amagami Ham Ham that will bite your fingertips! They took the IP Nemu Nemu animal, another cute character from Japan as the prototype, and brought two different dolls: “Three-color Cat Yuzu” and “Shiba Inu Kotaro”. What does it actually feel like to be bitten? Enjoy the forbidden joy of being nibbled by small animals in today’s Engadget Update.

The show will be broadcast live on Facebook, Yahoo TV, and YouTube at 10:00 pm. You are welcome to leave a message for discussion. We also have a Telegram group, friends who can read Cantonese should come in!

