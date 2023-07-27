Forced migrations and ethnic replacement

Gavino Maciocco

“So far it seems that nothing better can be invented than to finance Arab Mediterranean regimes to barricade their land border with deep Africa, leveraging the widespread contempt for blacks. The Tunisian case is model. Being stabbed in the Sahara as an alternative to drowning in the Mediterranean?”

Migrations have always been part of the history of humanity. People migrate from one country to another for various reasons and their mobility follows its course and the more or less restrictive rules applied at borders or within supra-regional or national spaces. Second l’International Migration Report 2022 in 2020 international migrations affected 281 million people (3.6% of the world population) – compared to 173 million in 2000 (2.8%) -. We are talking about “voluntary” migrations” mostly related to work reasons, which in 2020 generated a volume of “remittances” (money transfers from migrant workers to their countries of origin) equal to 702 billion dollars (128 in 2000).

And then there are the “forced” migrations”caused by wars, conflicts, persecutions, violations of human rights and also by extreme natural events, such as those produced by climate change. According to the recent report of theUNHCR “Global trends. Forced displacement in 2022” in the world, at the end of 2022, the number of forcibly displaced peaked at 108.4 million peoplea strongly increasing trend especially in the last decade (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Forced migrants in the world, at the end of 2022.

The huge mass of forced migrants was primarily fueled by war: in the last 50 years there have been many of them between and within countries. We recall here some of them, which are particularly devastating in terms of victims and the drive towards forced migration.

Afghanistan: from the Russian invasion of 1979 to the American invasion of 2001, which ended in August 2021, with the delivery of an increasingly impoverished country into the hands of the brutal Taliban regime.

Iraq: the first Gulf War of 1990-91 was followed by a second started in 2003 by the United States (on the basis of evidence that turned out to be false), far more devastating because, in addition to the deaths and destruction inflicted on local populations, the conflict has caused the political destabilization of the entire area, thus creating the conditions for the outbreak, in 2011, of the disastrous civil war in Syria (which later became a battleground between the world powers).

In the heart of Europe the war within the former Yugoslavia of the 90s of the last century and the current war in Ukraine.

In Africa there are numerous local conflicts that have generated – and are generating – deaths, destruction and forced migrants. We remember the terrible inter-ethnic conflict in Rwanda of 1994, and more recently the internal war for control of oil in Sud-Sudan and the civil war in Ethiopia. To which must be added situations of very high political-military instability which are the cause of persecution of the civilian population and violations of human rights: from Libya to Somalia, to the Democratic Republic of Congo, to the Central African Republic, to Mali (to name just a few).

Political instability is the source of massive forced migrations also in Latin America, see the case of Venezuela. In Asia, in Myanmar, the bloody (and ignored) military repression on the civilian population is worth mentioning.

As can be deduced from Figure 1, the majority (about 60%) of forced migrants seek shelter within their own country, while the others – 40 million people, including refugees, asylum seekers and humanitarian protection – cross the border and abandon your own country.

In Figures 2 and 3 the top ten countries of origin of forced migrations and the top ten countries of destination of forced migrants are reported respectively.

Figure 2. The top ten countries of origin of forced migrations

Figure 3. Top ten destination countries for forced migrants.

The war in Syria has produced over 6.5 million refugees (almost a third of the population surveyed in 2011) the majority of whom are in Turkey (also following a very onerous agreement with the European Union), more than a million have been welcomed in Germany, 800 thousand in Lebanon, 600 thousand in Jordan.

Ukrainians fleeing their country received a quick and generous welcome: 2.6 million of them have found refuge in neighboring countries (1 million in Poland), the rest have spread out to other European countries.

It was much less easy for the UNHCR to reconstruct the fate of the Afghans, who have moved in waves from their country in relation to situations of war and persecution of the population. Of the 5.7 million refugees, 3.4 million are in Iran, 1.7 million in Pakistan, 180,000 in Germany (which overall hosts over 2 million refugees).

The Colombiatogether with Turkey, Iran and Germany, is among the top four refugee destination countries in the world, having taken in 2.5 million Venezuelans fleeing their country.

Of the 40 million refugees, 70% of them have found shelter in neighboring countries, which are mostly low- and medium-developed countries. Thus refugees from Myanmar find welcome in Thailand and Bangladesh. Thus Uganda – a country smaller than Italy in size and population, as well as enormously poorer – welcomes 1.5 million refugees from South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo (read here).

For the Italian government – Meloni-Salvini – migrants from the southern hemisphere are not people to be protected and assisted. They are a threat: ethnic replacement is at stake. So dark-skinned migrants – forced or unforced – we don’t want them to come. On the night of February 25-26 last a boat, with stormy seas, is approaching the Calabrian coast. Something should have been done, but it wasn’t done. The boat, coming from Turkey loaded with migrants fleeing Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq, Syria and Somalia, will crash a few meters from the Steccato di Cutro beach causing the death of at least 94 people, including 35 minors (some of whom died from the cold, given the delay with which help arrived). The government’s behavior was contemptuous: not even a greeting to the survivors or in front of the coffins lined up in the Crotone sports hall. With a very clear message: do not leave because no one will come to help you. Reinforced by Minister Piantedosi’s sermon: «desperation can never justify travel conditions that endanger the lives of one’s children ».

Messages and sermons that do not get the desired effect. Nor does the “total” war against the smugglers have any results. From month to month, the quantity of landings grows until it reaches – in the period 1 January-24 July 2023 – a quota 86,132, more than double the same period in 2022.

President Meloni (who had promised his electors none other than the naval blockade to prevent the arrival of migrants) then begins a frenetic coming and going with Tunisia (which in the meantime has become the main departure point of the Africa-Italy route) to convince President Saied to stop the departures with dollars. But that’s not enough. Something bigger than the usual visit to Tunis or Libya must be organized in a hurry. Thus, on Sunday 23 July, an international conference on development and immigration is held in Rome, at the Farnesina, in which 21 countries participate (absent Germany, the only country that could have given some advice on how to manage forced migrations) which in the intentions of Palazzo Chigi should become the main interlocutors of a new collaboration with the southern shore of the Mediterranean.

And here we stop to let Lucio Caracciolo comment on the Rome conference.

The phobia of foreigners in dying Italy by Lucio Caracciolo, La Stampa of 24 July 2023

At the great conference in Rome on development and migration, European rulers, starting with ours, talk only of stopping irregular migrants. Understandable and even commendable, perhaps starting to make it less impossible to land in Italy and Europe by road regular, as Meloni assures. So far it seems that nothing better can be invented than to finance Arab Mediterranean regimes to barricade their land border with deep Africa, leveraging the widespread contempt for blacks. The Tunisian case is model. Being stabbed in the Sahara as an alternative to drowning in the Mediterranean? We trust that our government’s moral persuasion and economic incentives towards President Saied – no more or less dictator than almost all of his North African colleagues – will improve the climate in and around Sfax.

Yet the great media cloud fueled by right-wing exponents and ministers continues to beat the nightmare of the invasion. And also on the left every now and then a ring reverberates. Until slipping into pure conspiracy, evoking the monster of “ethnic replacement”. Evergreen theory according to which mysterious cosmopolitan elites would organize the liquidation of the white race to impose the domination of blacks and various aliens in the Old Continent. Italy in the lead. As if we Italians, fortunately one of the most “impure” peoples in the world, were the direct heirs of Julius Caesar or the Greeks were descended from Pericles.

So far classic racism. But the attempt to combine migration and anti-Italian conspiracy in a country that has its Achilles heel in demographic decline is striking. Our priority should consist of robust policies to support the family and the birth rate together with constant migratory flows, regular and managed on a quota basis with foreign countries, to avoid the desertification of the Belpaese. Far from ethnic replacement: here we risk depopulation, with an elderly population of unsustainable proportions, sufficient to subvert the social balance. Today one in four Italians is at least 65 years old, in twenty years it will be one in three. School classes are empty – there are 8 and a half million children between the ages of 3 and 18 today, they will be 7 in twenty years – and university enrollments are falling sharply. Low birth rates and an aging population are pushing us towards a drastic decline, not only economic. And do we care about the skin color of those who live in the boot?

Perhaps it would be better to spend at least part of the energy with which we feed the fear of migrants to study and fight the real national emergency. Nor can we reduce it to the economic and social dimension, which nevertheless weighs. It is a cultural emergency that concerns our way of (not) living together, the autistic concentration on ourselves, as if we were the purpose of our life.

The mix between demographic emergency and phobia of the migrant – or of the other in general – can trigger devastating cultural circuits. The violent and racist extremist movements that bloodied Europe in the first half of the last century flourished on the narration of alien aggression against a threatened minority, which meanwhile dominated the world and colonized Africa and Asia. Not to mention American segregationism, far from tamed.

It is difficult to face existential issues of such caliber with a proactive attitude, aware as we are of not being able to resolve them in the short term. But to be able to manage and cure them not with improbable magic but via therapies to be refined, it is better to focus on reality. And chase away ghosts. Especially in times of war.

The cover photo is taken from the UNHCR Report “Global trends. Forced displacement in 2022”.

