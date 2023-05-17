Ford Fiesta 2023-2024, the successor of the city car will be an interesting Volkswagen car by surprise

Ford Fiesta is set to be permanently retired from the automotive scene. The acceleration of the electrification process of the range has led to a review of the vehicle portfolio.

Behind Ford’s decision to put an end to the career of the Fiesta, one of the most successful models in the history of the US auto giant, with over 15 million units sold worldwide in 46 years, there is a precise reason. Sales of the Fiesta have been steadily declining for almost two years, and this problem adds to increasingly higher production costs compared to the actual profitability of the product, which is lower than that of the most popular Puma. Let’s take a closer look in this article:

Ford Fiesta 2023-2024: this is how the city car is renewed

What future for Ford after the farewell of the Fiesta

There is a possibility that the successor to the Ford Fiesta is a Volkswagen car. The partnership between Ford and Volkswagen could extend to other vehicles, including electric city car models. According to sources close to the company reported by Automobilwoche, Ford could use the MEB Entry technical platform with traction architecture introduced by the future Volkswagen ID.2. This model is expected in 2025, with a price tag of less than 25,000 euros for the basic range. It is possible that the engines will also be shared with the German city car.

This new Fiesta could replace the current generation in the historic production facility in Cologne, Germany. Currently, the plant is undergoing major investments to house the mass production of the new Explorer electric SUV. Meanwhile, the Volkswagen group will produce its future electric city cars in Spain. Skoda and Cupra variants of the ID.2 are being studied, as well as a more compact model, the ID.1, with a price of less than 20,000 euros. According to German media, the decision could be made official by Ford in an online press conference in the coming days.

The crisis in the segment it’s not just about Ford. The analysis of the market data of the last few years clearly shows how even city cars have progressively moved towards variants with raised wheels. This could mean the final farewell to an icon like Ford Fiesta. To understand what future could await the Fiesta, it is useful to analyze the strategy that the American car manufacturer has developed to face the challenges of the new mobility.

Ford’s goal for 2030 is to have an all-electric range, and some steps in this direction have already been planned. For example, by 2024, the Puma baby SUV will be completely electrified, sharing most of the mechanical components, in particular the native electric modular platform, with electric vans Transit Courier e Tourneo Courier.

Production of the electric Puma will take place in the same Romanian plant in Craiova, where electric commercial vehicles are also assembled. The goal is to achieve significant economies of scale. A new one could also fall in this direction All-electric Ford Fiestawhich would replace the current internal combustion engine model, introduced in 2017 and now in a stage of maturity.