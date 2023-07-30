Ford Mustang Mach-E, the electric SUV marks the beginning of a new era

Ford presents the new Mustang: an electric SUV inspired by the world of rallying which presents several innovations both in design and in technical characteristics.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E was presented at the latest edition of the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​and is a 100% electric SUV inspired by the world of rallying. During the event, Ford did not release many details on the Mustang Mach-E and only a few previews of what will be a car with which you can drive off the asphalt and beyond the beaten track emerge from the official website. as stated by Ford’s electric vehicle program manager, Darren Palmer.

What changes compared to the classic version

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is, as anticipated, the electric version of the “classic” Mustang and represents the beginning of a new era for the US brand. Among the main features stands out the high-performance electric propulsion that allows you to pass from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds. The other key element is the high driving range and the fast charging system. Indeed, the Ford Mustang Mach-E has amaximum range of 600 km and a recharging system that allows to obtain a range of 119 km in 10 minutes.

From a design point of view, the Ford Mustang Mach-E stands out for the presence of additional lights on the front of the car which recall the identity linked to the world of rallying. In addition, the new electric Mustang features a very noticeable rear wing and a series of specific white wheels. The set-up, compared to the classic version, has been raised in order to better face off-road routes. Another distinctive element is the presence of the panoramic roof which allows you to better appreciate the landscape when you are on board.

Several changes were also envisaged in the passenger compartment. The new Ford Mustang Mach-E predicts new seats and a design aimed at improving the travel experience for all 5 passengers, also thanks to extreme attention to detail. The technological aspect of the passenger compartment is entrusted to co-pilot 360 system capable of giving the driver full control of the car in any driving situation. Significant the display touchscreen da 15.5” which also integrates the voice recognition function and which allows you to improve the driving experience.

From a technical point of view, the Ford Mustang Mach-E provides the dual-motor all-wheel drive thanks to which to dominate the road. There is an electric motor on each axle; a solution that guarantees performance and safety even in the most extreme and difficult situations.

Are available different setups: Mustang Mach-E, Mustang Mach-E Premium RWD, Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD, and Mustang Mach-E GT. In addition to the technical characteristics, obviously, the price ranging from a minimum of €59,900 to a maximum of €82,900. In addition to the price, the different versions differ in the nominal capacity of the battery, range, traction, maximum torque, acceleration, maximum speed, recharge capacity and total recharge time. All versions provide 8 paint options and the panoramic roof, while the type of interior trim and a series of accessories and comforts differ.

Ford Mustang Mach-e: photos and images

Here are some official photos thanks to which to know the details of the new one Ford Mustang Mach-E and appreciate its main characteristics.

