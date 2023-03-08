Abby Fender woke up after her disc surgery to find her voice “paralyzed”. Her Texan accent was gone. A week later, she reports, she suddenly spoke with a strong Russian accent – without ever having been there.

At first the doctors were at a loss until they finally diagnosed the 39-year-old with Foreign Accent Syndrome. The phenomenon is so rare that there are fewer than 1000 cases worldwide.

Accent changes – from Russian to Ukrainian and Australian

“I woke up after my surgery and I knew immediately that something was wrong with my voice because I couldn’t speak out loud,” Abby Fender told the British news agency Jam Press. “Soon I felt the pitch of my voice going very, very high and we called it the Russian Minnie Mouse voice that made me sound like a cartoon character the whole time.”

Over time, her accent would have changed too – from Russian to Ukrainian and Australian.

This is what is behind “Foreign Accent Syndrome”

But what is actually behind it? “Of course, people can’t miraculously speak a foreign language,” explains Frank Erbguth, President of the German Brain Foundation, in an interview with FOCUS online. With foreign accent syndrome, patients suddenly speak their mother tongue with a supposedly regional or foreign accent.

Erbguth reports that he has already had two cases in his practice. A mini-stroke was the trigger for both of them. In fact, in most cases, the change in speech is due to cell damage in the brain resulting from a stroke or head injury. Rarer causes include multiple sclerosis and migraines. Schizophrenia and thus mental illnesses can also be a trigger, says Erbguth, but are rarer.

“In the case of foreign language accent syndrome, the damage is usually in the execution of the language, specifically the motor language center is affected,” explains Erbguth. “It’s on the left side of the brain in right-handed people and on the right side in left-handed people.” Doctors could also see the damage in an MRI.

According to the doctor, very few cases are known worldwide. It starts with a three-digit number.

Constant “Where are you from?” – and subtle racism

Pronunciation with an accent falsely gives the impression that those affected are not native speakers. Abby Fender also reports on this. “Where are you from?” – she hears this question about ten times a day.

Not everyone is friendly about it, she says and describes, among other things, a case of racism. “A police officer once told me, ‘You know, we don’t drive like that here. Wherever you’re from, it might work.’”

Abby Fender, who worked as a professional singer before the operation, also suffers professionally. She could no longer hold her voice, and the tone was different. “I’m really scared that I’ll never be able to speak normally again,” she says.

Doctor gives Abby Fender hope

Doctor Erbguth, on the other hand, does not rule out that Abby Fender will find her way back to her Texan way of speaking. The Foreign Accent Syndrome goes away on its own when the brain cells recover or through language training, as Abby Fender is already doing.

There is already a first ray of hope. The Texan reports that her singing voice came through a bit through her speech training with a speech therapist. It’s not permanent, but it’s a first step.

Transparency note: This is a revised version of the text. The statements of our expert Prof. Frank Erbguth, President of the German Brain Foundation, are new. We had previously quoted the RTL expert.