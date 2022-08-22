It has been almost half a year since the launch of “Circle of Eldon”. I believe that many people have already passed the level. Even so, there are more and more mods on the Internet. After applying them, people will feel that the game has become new again. It’s the same, and I want to play it again. If you are a fan of One Piece, you will definitely love the Boss mod made by a foreign fan recently. Replacing the 3 bosses in the game with Kaido, Shanks and Whitebeard in the Four Emperors feels better than the official one. One Piece game is even more fun.

Foreign fans made the One Piece mod for “Elden’s Circle”, replacing the Boss with Kaido, Shanks and Whitebeard

Ring of Eldon is arguably one of the most popular games in 2022. Not only is the game rich and exciting, but it also allows players to build their own mods to enhance the game experience, such as the one we introduced earlier. A “random generator” mod that makes the entire game look brand new after installation, and these mods are free to download and use.

Recently, an Arestame player from abroad shared on Twitter that he made the latest One Piece module short film for “Elden’s Circle”. The original 3 bosses in the game were replaced by Kaido, Shanks and Whitebeard of the Four Emperors of One Piece. , and it’s super like it. People who don’t know the game “Elden’s Circle” might think it’s a new One Piece game? The weapons used are the same as in the manga and anime, but I don’t know if they have domineering skills (laughs). This battle scene is really handsome, especially the shock of the weapon being cut down:

3 Yonkos are coming to the Midlands soon! Soon Shirohige, Kaido and Shanks will also be in Nexusmods. Thanks to @ChusoMMontero for giving me the idea mentioning the similarity of “a boss” with respect to Shirohige on stream! pic.twitter.com/s7F1qoN2yz — Arestame (@Arestame_Arkeid) August 20, 2022

The post has so far garnered 24,000 likes, over 5,000 retweets, and nearly 4.7 million video views! In addition, there is also a high degree of discussion on the Reddit forum, which shows how liked it is. Many fans also left messages expressing their hope to make BIG MOM as well. There is still one less member of the old 4 emperors. Basically, I think it should be launched sooner or later. It is unlikely that there will be less BIG MOM. Admirals, marshals, etc., all bosses have been changed to One Piece characters, so it will be very fun.

This group of mods has not yet been listed on Nexusmods, but Arestame promises to appear soon, so those who want to receive updates in the first place can follow his Twtiter.

In fact, there are already many One Piece series mods in Nexusmods, but most of them modify the game characters themselves. In the future, when each boss has One Piece Mods, it will really become a One Piece game. Just thinking about it makes people look forward to:



In mid-July, the foreign YouTube channel Cloud also shared that he made a Luffy mod. I think it would be even better if it was used to match the 3 Boss One Piece mods this time:

Ayrden’s Circle was launched on February 25, 2022, and supports Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC play, but the mod part is only for the PC version.