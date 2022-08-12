The Montblanc Summit 3 released in June this year is the first smartwatch other than Samsung that is pre-loaded with the Wear OS 3 system. As a product of a German luxury brand, the Summit 3 also maintains the consistent pricing of the series. The price in the Hong Kong market is as high as 10,400 Hong Kong dollars. . However, some foreign media recently conducted an out-of-the-box evaluation of Summit 3, but found that this watch lacks the Google experience.

When many consumers consider Wear OS watches, it is often because the system is developed by Google, which can provide a relevant user experience. However, when the YouTube channel MrMobile opened the box for evaluation, they found that Montblanc only added its own design elements to the Wear OS system, but it was not seen. Some Google services and features, most notably the lack of the Google Assistant voice assistant, and health features are not Google-style.

Channel director Michael Fisher only got an official response after inquiring with Google, saying that some functions mentioned in the documentation do not correspond to all devices or languages. In fact, Montblanc’s official website has never mentioned that Summit 3 has Google’s services and functions. The analysis believes that this may be the new normal of Wear OS, allowing manufacturers to customize as needed. The situation is similar to Android’s open source project AOSP. Consumers need to know more before buying Wear OS watches. Don’t take it for granted that there must be Google services and function.

