As early as June 15 this year, Microsoft has announced that Internet Explorer will be officially discontinued, and Windows 11 will not be able to use the IE browser. The purpose is to let users quickly get used to the environment without IE. Now most websites use Microsoft Edge to surf the Internet with almost no problems, and they can browse normally, but if you still want to use the IE browser in Windows 11, some foreign users have recently found a way.

Foreign users find a way to keep using IE in Windows 11

Recently, a XenoPanther user shared on Twitter how he discovered that Windows 11 can run Internet Explorer, he wrote “You thought Internet Explorer was dead, didn’t you? Hahaha”, and attached a video of successfully enabling Internet Explorer:

you thought Internet Explorer was dead, didn’t you? muahahaha 😈 ⎛⎝( ` ᢍ ´ )⎠⎞ pic.twitter.com/i5bXZwLRr3 — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) August 3, 2022

Then he also shared a method, so that people in need can try it out for themselves. The steps are as follows:

Turn on the search function (that is, the search in the start column at the bottom) Search for “Internet Options” Go to the “Programs” menu Click on Manage Add-ons Click the “Learn More About Toolbar and Extensions” function at the bottom, and the Internet Explorer browser will open

In startm search “internet options”, then go to the Program tab, click “Manage add-ons” then at the bottom, there’ll be a label that says “Learn more about toolbars and extensions”, just click that and it should open IE — Xeno (@XenoPanther) August 2, 2022

Judging from the attempts shared by other netizens, even the Windows 11 22H2 method is successful, but if it is the last version of the Dev channel, it seems to have failed, which means that after the new version is launched in the future, there is no way to use this method. Open Internet Explorer.

Although this little trick can force open Internet Explorer, which makes people feel quite novel, but at this stage, it seems that there is no necessary key to use. After all, Mircrosoft Edge also provides Internet Explorer mode when browsing some old web pages.

In addition, as Microsoft abandoned Internet Explorer and focused on improving the experience of using the Mircrosoft Edge browser, the latest data from Statcounter a few days ago pointed out that the market share of the Mircrosoft Edge browser has gradually increased, reaching 10.64% in June 2022. There is still a gap between the 66.93% of Google Chrome browser, but at least there is an increase, and it is already the second place, the third is Safari, followed by Firefox, Opera, and IE is only 0.75%:



I’ve also been using Mircrosoft Edge for a long time, and it does work better than Google Chrome, especially with less system resource usage.

Now both Chrome and Mircrosoft Edge can install any website into a web application, making it easier for you to use. Friends who don’t know how to operate can click me to read the teaching article.