The backyard favorite game comes to the Metaverse, joining the popular sports game “Happy Hour” as the family “happy hour” begins. ForeVR Bowl “and” ForeVR Darts 》

now at Oculus Quest 2 on sale, “ForeVR Cornhole》Can be purchased at one time at a price of 14.99 Dollar

Los AngelesSeptember 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — ForeVR Games, the casual virtual reality (VR) game leader founded by Zynga, EA and Glu veterans, today announced its third game, ForeVR Cornhole, for everyone’s favorite backyard game Bringing new creative expression and immersive virtual reality experience. Joining other family-friendly titles ForeVR Bowl and ForeVR Darts, Cornhole is now available on Oculus Quest 2 for $14.99, complementing the company’s growing library of connected IRL sports games.

Co-founder and CEO of ForeVR Games Marcus Segal “When we brought the best of casual games into virtual reality, we knew we had to add sackball, the best backyard game in the world. Even if you were in our otherworldly environments like on the moon,” said ) play the game and our custom physics will make the game feel super realistic too. It will bring friendly competition to your backyard BBQ or tailgate party and everyone, from grandma to old college buddies, will find themselves immersed In a world full of fun.”

ForeVR games offer immersive experiences and AAA quality, bringing the best of IRL games to virtual reality. Like ForeVR’s other hits, Cornhole lets you celebrate with high fives and fists, and listen to your favorite jukebox hits just as you would in the real world.

Features of Cornhole include:

Highly customizable

Over 50 unique bags and boards to choose from



YouTube-supported jukebox with access to thousands of songs

better than IRL Immersive Environment

Five unique halls: California Dreaming, Brooklyn Rooftop, ForeVR 90s Arcade, Cosmic Cornhole and VCL Arena



Track in-game achievements and stats

Tailored gameplay

Single player, multiplayer and cooperative game modes



Challengeable NPC Pros of varying difficulty in each lobby



1v1 and 2v2 team battles

Available in 22 languages, ForeVR Cornhole is accessible to players of all ages and abilities. The game can be played sitting or standing, and is a single-controller supported game.

about ForeVR

ForeVR Games by the CEO Marcus Segal and Commercial Director Mike Doom, founded in July 2020, is a global gaming company dedicated to providing immersive games and experiences for people of all ages and abilities. ForeVR’s 44-person team is developing leading-edge games, bringing virtual reality to the masses, and delivering next-level social gaming that entertains everyone. ForeVR’s debut game, ForeVR Bowl, was one of CNET’s Best Quest 2 Games and one of the “Best of Quest 2021” titles in the Meta Family Games and Social Experiences category.

Contact person:

John Vollmer

[email protected]

415.272.0836