COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forge Biologics, an organization focused on the development and commercialization of genetic drugs, today announced that Dr. Maria Escolar, Medical Director, will present updated data from the RESKUE Phase 1/2 clinical study for FBX-101, the company’s new AAV gene therapy for the treatment of patients with Krabbe disease, during the 19th annual WORLDSymposium taking place February 22-26, 2023 in Orlando, Florida.

The original text of this announcement, written in the source language, is the official version which is authentic. Translations are offered solely for the convenience of the reader and must refer to the text in the original language, which is the only legally valid one.

