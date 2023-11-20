forgery and fraud at the Grande Mediterraneo Hospital in Reggio Calabria, two doctors suspended

I Carabinieri of the NAS of Reggio Calabria at the conclusion of a detailed investigative activity, called “NARCISO”, they executed an Order, issued by the GIP at the Court of Reggio Calabria at the request of the local Public Prosecutor’s Office directed by the Prosecutor Giovanni Bombardieri, for the application of the precautionary measure of ” temporary ban on practicing the medical profession for a period of 12 months”, against the former Head of the Oncology Unit of the GOM (in office until last September) and his deputy, for the crimes of Administration of faulty drugs, Material and ideological falsehood, abuse of office and fraud. The investigative activity, conducted from March 2021 to December 2022 together with Carabinieri of the AIFA Unit and which sees a total of n. 7 subjects under investigation, originates from the complaint of a medical director who had detected anomalies in the clinical diary of an oncology patient.

During the investigation, which developed with telephone and environmental interceptions, a complex expert activity, seizure and analysis of over 300 medical records, and summary testimonial information, it was ascertained that the two subjects: – administered, between 2017 and 2018, a 13 patients suffering from cancer drugs as part of experimental therapies and protocols in the absence of authorization or for pathologies other than those envisaged in the guidelines and without adequate consent from the patients themselves; – in collaboration with the Director and the Head of the Antiblastic Drugs Unit of the GOM hospital pharmacy, they certified in the AIFA Register prepared for the so-called “innovative drugs” higher doses of the Nivolumab drug compared to those actually administered to patients and pathologies different from the real ones , in order to obtain, at the expense of the Treasury, larger quantities of the aforementioned drug then dispensed to patients who do not meet the requirements for reimbursement of the drug; – carried out the above conduct in order to disseminate the results of the clinical practices they carried out through scientific publications, so as to increase their professional reputation to attract pharmaceutical companies and conference organizers.

As part of the same investigation, a fraud of 5,000 euros was found against the pharmaceutical company Pfizer, which the head physician allegedly carried out in collaboration with another medical director, a psychologist and the president of a non-profit organization, as a project was being financed. for psychological support for cancer patients, which in fact was never implemented.

The criminal proceedings are in the preliminary investigation phase, without prejudice to subsequent assessments of merit.

