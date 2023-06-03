Forget the 2 minutes! This is the ideal minimum time to brush your teeth

Brushing your teeth is an action that we want every day, often without thinking about it: but what is the minimum time to devote to oral hygiene?

Brush your teeth it is a daily act that we take for granted: without thinking about it, we rub them for a few minutes and then rinse and move on to the daily routine. But are the infamous two minutes recommended by the experts really worth it?

Brushing your teeth: is it time to go back to being a child and relearn?

Let’s start immediately with a specification: the two minutes recommended by dentists are, most likely, too few. This weather, which has now entered everyone’s routine, is based on an assessment by US experts, with hygiene standards different from those in Europe. Just at this measurement from one size fits all (one size fits all) the timer that many electric toothbrushes have pre-installed has been redone: after two minutes of use, the toothbrush switches off automatically.

However, every set of teeth is different from the others, and therefore it is important to brush every corner of the mouth thoroughly to remove tartar and bacteria. The different possible conformations for the teeth do not allow for an unambiguous estimate: the only certainty is that under two minutes (or even worse, just one minute) is not sufficient to ensure correct cleaning.

The best method, therefore, is to spend a few more minutes, very differentiating the areas where we insist on using the toothbrush, so as not to redden the gums, and to concentrate particularly on the canines, which due to their position and angle are the worst cleaned others.

In fact, a fundamental element is the attention you pay to this part of your daily routine: mentally absent yourself is extremely counterproductive, as neglecting it can easily lead to a proliferation of germs and therefore to oral infections.

Not only that, but attention must also be paid after you have finished brushing: your toothbrush needs constant maintenance to avoid turning into a colony of bacteria and microbes.

How to clean your toothbrush and eliminate germs and bacteria?

It will not surprise you to learn that water is not enough, in fact, it can make the situation worse as it contains microbes of its own. The cap or case for toothbrushes is not the ideal solution either, as it creates a humid environment, perfect for the proliferation of microorganisms. According to a study, up to 10 million bacteria can accumulate on our toothbrush. To give you a reference, there are fewer of them on one floor of a public building.

This happens precisely because there are many bacteria in our mouth, which attach themselves to the bristles of the toothbrush, creating a colony among them. How, then, to ensure proper oral cleaning, having impeccable dental health?

First of all, it is good to know that mouthwash must be used prima and not after using the toothbrush: using mouthwash first eliminates a good part of the bacteria – thanks to the alcohol present in these products – preventing them from depositing on your toothbrush afterwards. Furthermore, used afterwards it risks rinsing away even the fluoride, which is useful for the protection of the teeth.

In addition, mouthwash is useful for eliminating microbes from the bristles: rinse with mouthwash or dip the brush head in a glass with mouthwash to prevent the growth of germs.

How often should the toothbrush be changed?

Even if you disinfect your toothbrush correctly every time, it is still good practice to change it every 3 months (or 12 weeks) to prevent it from becoming a colony of bacteria. According to a study, in fact, this is the threshold beyond which we should never go, as it has been noted that after 12 weeks the toothbrush becomes much more infected than your mouth, and therefore becomes counterproductive.

For this reason, it is useful to buy a toothbrush with a replaceable head – so as to reduce waste – perhaps by buying a product that already comes from recycled sources. Being green is an effort that affects our entire lifestyle.

Oral Hygiene: some extra advice

To always have a properly sanitized mouth you can follow these tips:

Pay attention to the design of your toothbrush, as bristles that are too close together promote the growth of bacteria If possible, store the toothbrush at least five feet away from the toilet, to prevent flying bacteria or splashes from hitting the toothbrush Always make sure you use your toothbrush: being wrong can lead to very annoying infections, especially if you have had specific problems with the oral cavity

Read also: