Home » “Forgetful or already demented?” | News.at
Health

“Forgetful or already demented?” | News.at

by admin
“Forgetful or already demented?” | News.at

Peter Dovjak, head of acute geriatrics at the Salzkammergut Clinic, and Margit Wachter, Uniqa vitality coach and sports scientist, explain the signs of dementia and how you can best protect yourself from this disease. How you can test yourself, what new treatment methods or medication can be expected will be discussed, as well as answers to questions from the audience. Admission to the event is free and there will be a healthy snack.

loads

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  professor dr Petra Gastmeier awarded the Robert Koch Prize for hospital hygiene

You may also like

Russian raid on the Ukrainian airport: 5 fighters...

simple tips for sustainable irrigation

the updated program and timetables

Sport after cataract surgery – ophthalmologist from Mainz...

here are 8 problems they can cause you

the dem who “banned” Elly Schlein from campaigning

Mancini’s squad for the Nations League

Stefano Bandecchi, the new mayor of Terni: «I’m...

the perfect choice for a healthy snack

Municipal elections, the center-right coats

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy