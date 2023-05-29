“Forgetful or already demented?” | News.at

Peter Dovjak, head of acute geriatrics at the Salzkammergut Clinic, and Margit Wachter, Uniqa vitality coach and sports scientist, explain the signs of dementia and how you can best protect yourself from this disease. How you can test yourself, what new treatment methods or medication can be expected will be discussed, as well as answers to questions from the audience. Admission to the event is free and there will be a healthy snack.

