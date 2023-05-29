Forgetting dreams is not a disease: there is a scientific explanation

Forgetting dreams does not mean having some pathology: when it happens there is a scientific reason, what would it be.

On a psychological level, the dream it is studied in different disciplines, such as psychology, psychoanalysis and neuroscience. Dreams are considered a reflection of our mental state and can reveal hidden thoughts, desires, fears, anxieties and emotions. It is an integral part of our human experience and represents a common and universal psychological phenomenon.

The frequency and intensity of dreams can vary from person to person. Some people recall their dreams vividly every night, while others may rarely recall what they dreamed. In this regard, it should be remembered that the ability to remember dreams it can vary greatly from person to person and depends on a number of factors.

Why we usually forget dreams: the unimaginable reason

Many psychologists believe that i dreams play a significant role in our mental health. Through dreams, the mind can process and resolve inner conflicts, integrate emotional experiences, process past traumas, etc. Despite the psychological importance of dreams, their interpretation remains an area of ​​debate among experts. Some theories, such as that of psychoanalysis, argue that dreams are a way to express unconscious desires and internal conflicts. Others, on the other hand, put the emphasis on cognitive functions and dream memory consolidation.

Dreams occur during REM phase of sleep, which is characterized by intense brain activity and rapid eye movement. During this stage, the brain processes information, emotions and experiences, creating dream stories that often seem real, creating a state in which thoughts and ideas are processed. As a result, the process of transferring memories from dream state to daytime memory can be complex and influenced by many different factors. Despite this, even if during the night and the REM phase our mind doesn’t cease to remain active, downloading what we can through dreams, it can often happen that we don’t remember absolutely anything once we wake up.

It is important to note that forgetting dreams is not necessarily a sign of an illness or psychological problem. The ability to remember dreams can vary from person to person. For example, one can forget the whole dream or only partially remember it. One of the first reasons why a person can completely forget your dreams, it is because the dream memorization process is weaker than other daytime experiences of reality, making it difficult for these memories to be transferred into our state of consciousness.

Another reason may also be that when we wake up, our brain gradually transitions from sleep to wakefulness, affecting our ability to recall dreams. Even a short delay between waking up and trying to remember the dream can lead to forgetting it. If, on the other hand, we want to see it from a more scientific point of view, there are those who argue that this may depend on the size of the amygdala and hippocampus. We are therefore talking about all that part of the brain on which memory, learning, understanding and above all emotions depend. According to this, a smaller volume of the left side of the amygdala would lead to a lower intensity of the dream and therefore to a lower recall.

Forget about dreams it should not worry or cause anxiety. Dream recall ability can vary greatly from person to person and is not an indicator of mental health or brain function. Although some individuals recall vivid dreams every night, others may rarely or never recall their dreams, but both are completely normal and need no special concern.