Since 2019 their clinics have closed at a rate of almost a thousand a year, in practice over two a day, and if you look at the last ten years, the family doctors never replaced are almost 6 thousand, over 10% of the entire audience. And so for many Italians it is becoming more and more a real obstacle race to find their own doctor of choice among the scarce 4 thousand left (they were 46 thousand in 2012) who are often forced to overbook and that is to exceed that ceiling of 1,500. assisted fixed by contracts.

The emergency and the impact of the pandemic

The ceiling of 1500 citizens, especially in some areas of Northern Italy, particularly in large centers, is just a chimera since it has been largely exceeded with ceilings reaching 1,800 patients per doctor and even more. A really difficult number to follow to guarantee a prescription or medical advice in a short time. But to afflict the world of general medicine there is not only a shortage problem that has been dragging on for several years and that it shares with various medical specializations that work in hospitals. After the pandemic during which the contribution of family doctors was complicated if not at times marginal also due to the lack of tools starting from the simplest ones such as masks, the need for a reform or at least a “coupon” clearly emerged. ”Of this figure who, it should be remembered, is a freelancer who works for the National Health Service through an agreement. A very urgent reform now that the new territorial health with community houses in the center is about to take off thanks to funds from the NRP (7 billion). How will they interact with family doctors’ offices? We still do not know, even if the hypotheses are not lacking.

The shortage especially in the North

The latest numbers on the shortage emergency are lined up by Agenas, the Agency for regional health services, which has updated the data to 2021. A source of 40,250 family doctors overall is the average number of Italians assisted for each of them it is 1,237 with the highest value in the North (1,326), compared to the Center (1,159) and to the South (1,102). Numbers that represent only averages and that do not tell the great differences at regional or local level, with Regions that in any case are one step away from the “historical” ceiling of 1,500 patients per doctor especially in the North: in addition to the record of Trentino Alto Adige with 1,454 patients per doctor there are also large Regions such as Lombardy (1,450) or Veneto (1,370), but also Calabria with the Health Commissioner which in 2021 jumped to 1,423 assisted per doctor from 1,055 in 2019. An important breath of fresh air to reverse this trend that seems unstoppable will come thanks to the training of new recruits who will be able to take advantage of the 900 more scholarships a year approved by the previous government thanks to the funds of the NRP which are added to ordinary loans. And so for three years, that is until 2025, the scholarships went from 1,879 to a total of 2,779.The competition, as usual, delayed compared to expected, is set for March. But as the president of the Order of doctors himself recalled Filippo Anellithe green light for the new stock exchanges may not be enough: “It is a finally adequate number – observes Anelli – but the shortcomings in the area are such that, for the next five years, until we reach the peak of the pension hump, 4000 grants should be allocated. ‘year”.

La riforma in stand-by

L’ex premier Mario Draghi he had announced a reform of family doctors with the obligation to work a minimum of hours in the community houses and in the district to better integrate them into the new territorial health care. But with the fall of the government, the measure that was ready ended up in the drawers and the new executive will now have to decide what to do. From the first signs, however, there seems to be no intention to insert any time constraints for doctors to spend outside the clinic. The match has just begun and the result is still wide open.