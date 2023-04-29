Formal wear inspiration for women over 50

The wedding season will soon begin and many couples in love will finally tie the knot. After the wedding invitations arrive, the big question arises: what should I wear? Of course, this special day is all about the bride, but that doesn’t mean you can’t look fabulous too. Dressing for the occasion can sometimes be a real challenge, but we’re here for you! We looked around for you and put together great outfits for wedding guests. And since 50 is the new 30, here are plenty of inspiration and tips for formal wear for women over 50. So read on and celebrate!

Outfits for wedding guests: ideas for festive clothing for women over 50

First we want to get one thing straight – for us personally, age is nothing more than a number and you can wear whatever you feel like wearing. When it comes to formal wear for women over 50, it’s important that you feel comfortable in your look and stay true to your style. This is the only way you can enjoy this wonderful day in a good mood and relaxed. So if you don’t wear clothes on a daily basis, you don’t have to start now.

The selection of the right outfits for wedding guests depends on several factors. Where and when does the celebration take place? For example, a beach wedding is much more informal and casual than a church wedding followed by dinner at a 5-star restaurant.

Elegant cocktail dresses for wedding guest outfit

Whether as outfits for wedding guests or for a romantic dinner – cocktail dresses really always work and should not be missing in any woman’s wardrobe. The timeless pieces reach around the knee and are therefore always a wonderful choice for festive clothing for women over 50.

Sometimes classic in black, dark blue or in soft pastel colors – the selection of designs and colors is now endless and there is definitely something for every taste and style. Complete the look with elegant jewelery and comfortable shoes and voilà – you are perfectly dressed.

Commit to bold colors

There is hardly anything more beautiful than a summer wedding! The formal occasion is a great way to dress up and experiment with our look.

Loud colors and colorful patterns are rather out of place after a certain age? But we see it completely differently! So if you’re lacking in wedding guest outfit inspiration, we have the perfect solution for you!

How about an airy midi dress with a floral pattern, for example? The spring dresses for women over 50 are always great eye-catchers and always a great choice. Add matching high heels such as wedge sandals and you have created the perfect wedding look.

Formal midi skirts for women over 50

While dresses are always our first choice for wedding guest outfits, skirts look just as elegant and classy. Midi skirts are a cozier yet very chic alternative to classic dresses and are perfect formal wear for women over 50.

There is also a huge selection of styles and designs – while pencil skirts look much more grown-up, airy pleated skirts feel much lighter and more relaxed.

Combine the midi skirt with high heels or sandals and an elegant top. Go for an unusual color combination for a wedding guest outfit that will wow everyone.

Bermuda pants as a modern alternative

Who says that only dresses and skirts are suitable for formal wear for women over 50? Shorts for wedding guest outfits may be the most obvious choice, but Bermuda shorts actually work surprisingly well. The short pants are celebrating a huge comeback and are much more modern. Pair with a matching blazer and chic heels to give the look an elegant touch.

Outfits for wedding guests in pastel colors

Pastel pink, sky blue, lilac, etc. Pastel colors are a must in spring and summer. Midi dresses in trendy colors feel super festive and elegant and with such a wedding guest outfit you will definitely stand out from the crowd. We round off the look with an elegant updo and trendy sandals.

Overalls for women over 50

Dresses and skirts not for you? How about choosing an elegant jumpsuit as formal wear for women over 50 instead? The one-piece suits are much more comfortable so you can dance the night away. So that the outfit doesn’t look too sporty and casual, it’s best to wear heeled shoes.