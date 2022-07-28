Home Health Former Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt developer has created a new indie studio. – – Gamereactor
A group of former CD Projekt Red developers, best known for working on Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, have announced that they have created a new indie development studio called Dark Passenger.

Officially announced yesterday, the studio is currently in the hiring phase and is looking for developers for a variety of characters, including lead animators, game programmers, character artists, and more.

The studio was co-founded by Jakub Ben, Pawel Kuleta and Magdalena Furman, the latter two serving as the developer’s chief operating officer and 3D character animator, respectively. As for what exactly Dark Passenger is doing, the site shares various details about the matter.

“We’re building an addictive dark world full of secrets, unusual characters and conflicts that devours the Land of the Rising Sun,” The site states.

We’re told this will be an online multiplayer game with PvP and PvE elements, as well as co-op, and that it will be built on Unreal Engine 5. We’ve also been told that the game will see players become Shinobi and kunoichi in order to use their skills and talents to defeat targets and fight off rival assassins.

It is said that will be able to “Jump on city rooftops, hide under the floors of country huts, climb pagodas or sneak through shrines and temples unnoticed”, as well as “The changeable weather can surprise them with sudden downpours, strong winds or fog.

Otherwise, we can expect a variety of career types (from beggar to samurai), plus a character modification system and an extensive arsenal of katana, tanto, shuriken, kunai, and more.

While we don’t have a title or release window/date for the project, you can find more information about the game on the website here. .

