Former French Tennis Player Overcomes Anorexia and Starts a New Life

The Former French Tennis Player Marion Bartoli Recovers from Anorexia and Starts a New Life

Marion Bartoli, a former French tennis player and winner of Wimbledon 2013, has recently opened up about her battle with anorexia and the road to recovery. After losing 30 kg in three years due to the eating disorder, Bartoli has not only regained her health but also embarked on a new chapter in her life.

Bartoli revealed that her struggle with anorexia started as a desire to lose weight but quickly turned into an obsession. She acknowledged that her illness was primarily mental in nature, and it eventually affected her physical health. Despite facing numerous obstacles throughout her career, Bartoli’s strong mental resilience had always helped her overcome challenges. However, her battle with anorexia proved to be one of the toughest.

Following her victory at Wimbledon in 2013, Bartoli retired from tennis due to her physical problems. However, she re-emerged years later with a drastically different physique, a result of intense workouts and a healthy diet. Despite her weight loss, Bartoli looked too thin, and even the President of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club expressed concerns over her health, prohibiting her from playing further tournaments.

Bartoli admitted that she had severely damaged her body and faced significant health issues, but she had resisted accepting help or support from others during her darkest moments. Eventually, she sought treatment at an Italian hospital, where she underwent months of rehabilitation attached to a tube.

The turning point for Bartoli came at the New York Marathon, where she decided to participate as a symbolic gesture of her rebirth. Despite having no physical preparation, Bartoli completed the marathon in an emotional moment shared with her family. This experience marked her true recovery and newfound strength.

Following her retirement from tennis, Bartoli pursued a career in fashion, graduating from the Center Saint Martins in London. She currently works in both the fashion and beauty sectors and remains connected to tennis as a part-time coach and commentator for Eurosport. Additionally, Bartoli is a supporter of the ketogenic diet and shares her experiences through podcasts for RMC.

Marion Bartoli married Belgian-Moroccan footballer Yahya Boumediene in 2019, and they have a two-year-old daughter together. Bartoli hopes that her daughter will find her own passion someday, emphasizing that it doesn’t necessarily have to be tennis.

Marion Bartoli’s story serves as an inspiration for those struggling with anorexia and showcases the power of resilience and determination in overcoming obstacles. Her journey from darkness to recovery embodies the spirit of hope and the ability to start afresh.

4th July – 11.50am

