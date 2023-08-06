Former Health Minister Expresses Disagreement Over Vice President’s Alleged Ambulance Request

Title: Former Minister of Health Criticizes Vice President Francia Márquez’s Alleged Ambulance Request

Subtitle: Non-profit organization and healthcare professionals also express their concerns

After a complaint surfaced that Vice President Francia Márquez had allegedly requested an ambulance for her family in Dapa, Valle del Cauca, former Minister of Health, Fernando Ruiz, publicly voiced his disagreement. Ruiz, who has been critical of the current government’s management of the health system and proposed reforms, took to Twitter to demand an explanation from the senior official.

In his tweet, Ruiz emphasized that the health of millions of people in Cali should not be compromised for the benefit of a single individual, regardless of their stature. He also highlighted the existing regulations in Colombian territory, stating that the President of the Republic is the only citizen entitled to a private ambulance “at his service.”

Ruiz’s criticism was not solitary, as non-profit organization Pacientes Colombia also joined in questioning Vice President Márquez. Via their Twitter account, Pacientes Colombia reminded her that ambulance services are meant for patients in critical conditions and urged her to respect the turn system. The organization further criticized the national government for its handling of healthcare matters.

Specific details of the complaint reveal that Jorge Enrique Hurtado Bermúdez, the Coordinator of Vice Presidential Protection, had forwarded two requests for ambulance support to Lucy del Carmen Luna, Secretary of Health of Cali. The documents underscore the need for “support” in terms of ambulance provision.

One of the requests, which was obtained by SEMANA, appealed for the provision of a designated vehicle component that would be available 24/7 to ensure the safety of Vice President Francia Elena Márquez Mina during her official and private engagements in the city of Santiago de Cali from July 21-24, 2023. The request explicitly stated the need for a “medicalized ambulance with its respective operating personnel.”

An anonymous source familiar with the situation disclosed to SEMANA that the Vice President requests a medicalized ambulance weekly without any financial obligations, hindering the availability of ambulances for other patients in need. The source revealed their concern over the Vice President’s apparent disregard for healthcare resources in Cali and the potential negative impact on the seven ambulances available in the region.

Ambulance scarcity in Cali is a prevalent issue, making the situation even more critical. Some healthcare professionals classify the requested ambulances as mobile intensive care units (ICUs) due to the presence of advanced equipment, such as a stretcher with an electromechanical tray system, a suction device, a multi-parameter monitor, infusion pumps, advanced resuscitation equipment, and a mechanical ventilator. These ambulances, if used appropriately, could potentially save the lives of critically ill patients.

As the public awaits Vice President Márquez’s response to these allegations and concerns, it remains to be seen how this incident will impact her reputation and position within the government.

