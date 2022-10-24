The nineteenth-century building of what was once the first large military hospital of the Kingdom of Italy will be granted for use to the city of Piacenza.

The official has arrived, with the signature in recent days by the former minister Lorenzo Guerini to the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Defense, the Emilia-Romagna Region, the Municipality and Ausl of Piacenza, the University of Parma, which provides for the concession to the Municipality of the building, in use by the Ministry of Defense, through Difesa Servizi SpA (Company in house to the dicastery).

A fundamental step, which will allow on the one hand to recover an architectural work of extraordinary urban, civic and cultural interest, and on the other hand to strengthen the institutional synergy with the University of Parma, to which the spaces – for works will be destined completed – to host the Master’s Degree Course in Medicine and Surgery in English “Medicine And Surgery”; course activated in the academic year 2021-2022 with the collaboration of the Ausl and the Municipality of Piacenza and with the support of the Region.

An institutional cooperation that will preserve the dual use, civil and military, of the compendium of Viale Palmerio: 7,670 square meters of covered area, for a volume of about 80 thousand cubic meters, and an uncovered area of ​​15,500 square meters located in the historic center of Piacenza and decommissioned in 1993. The Protocol in fact provides for an urban redevelopment project and recovery of the existing one, and therefore no new land consumption, but regeneration and return to the city of a historic building.

“A shared path between the territory, local and national institutions, which I really thank: in particular the former minister Guerini, the former mayor Patrizia Barbierithe rector of the University of Parma, Paolo Andreithe Ausl, as well as all those who have made it possible to reach the signing of the agreement – says the president Stefano Bonaccini -. We worked together – and we are doing the same now with the mayor Katia Tarasconi – to return this building to the city and the community, making it alive and lived again with an ambitious redevelopment project. A path capable of already looking to the future comes to formal completion, which combines urban redevelopment and investment in knowledge, given that the classrooms of a higher education path such as the university course in Medicine in English will be transferred to these spaces as fundamental as healthcare “.

THE BUILDING – The Military Hospital of Piacenza is a jewel set in the streets of the historic city center, which hides frescoed ceilings, vaults, majestic white marble stairways, wrought iron railings, a small perfectly preserved church and a garden. The construction of the Military Hospital of Piacenza began in 1865 on the area overlooking the wall and the bastions of the defensive walls of the city, still perfectly preserved and currently guarded in the military area of ​​the North Heavy Maintenance Pole. It has a rectangular shape and has three floors on three sides, while one side has a single floor; the large body of the building has its main side facing the city, and is oriented to the north-east. The Military Hospital ceases its activity and is decommissioned in 1993; it was taken over by the North Heavy Maintenance Pole in 1998.

THE COMMENT OF MAYOR KATIA TARASCONI – “The ministerial ratification of the Memorandum of Understanding for the recovery of the former military hospital is certainly an important step in a multi-year process of urban regeneration, initiated by the previous municipal administration, which can make the most of the presence of the Faculty of Medicine in English of the University of Parma. An objective that we cannot fail to share – underlines the mayor Katia Tarasconi, commenting on the news released today by the Emilia Romagna Region – but for which it is necessary that the synergy and unity of intent demonstrated so far, between all the institutions involved, are such also in terms of the financial resources necessary to achieve it “.

“We are talking – adds Tarasconi – of a redevelopment project that promises to be complex and that will require considerable investments, which the Municipality of Piacenza cannot cope with alone, even more so in the current context of economic crisis and uncertainty. For this reason I am confident that we will start as soon as possible a new process of confrontation and dialogue between all the subjects who believe in this project, starting with the Government, the Ministries of Health and the University: to increase the degree course in Medicine and Surgery means investing in a more qualified, innovative healthcare with an international dimension. Not only on the future of Piacenza, but on a fundamental component for the future of the country “.

“I am sure – concludes the mayor – that the Emilia Romagna Region, which has so far accompanied every step of this journey with great commitment, will also be at our side: to give legs to this recovery plan, which can play a strategic role for the future of the city, it is essential that we continue to team up also to find the necessary funds ”.