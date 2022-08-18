In a recent interview with former Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aimé, he revealed that Nintendo has invested in creating accessible controllers in the past to allow players of any physical condition to play games smoothly.

However, Reggie Fils-Aimé did not specifically describe the accessible controller that Nintendo put into production in 2019, but it is obviously similar to the accessible controller created by Microsoft in the past, and modular accessories can be replaced according to actual needs. Allow the controller to meet different operational assistance needs.

It’s unclear whether Nintendo is still building this controller, or has canceled the related plans, but Reggie Fils-Aimé sincerely hopes that Nintendo will continue to play this product to attract more support from players with disabilities.

Based on the product design concept of inclusive care and non-discrimination, Microsoft, Sony and other manufacturers have successively provided barrier-free controllers on their game console platforms, and subsequent accessories manufacturers such as Logitech and HORI have also joined to create similar products to allow more disabled players. Games can be played with less effort.

In this interview, Reggie Fils-Aimé not only emphasized that the game industry still has significant development momentum, but also expected that the development of the metaverse driven by the market will become the mainstream trend in the future, and he is also optimistic about the investment of related industries.