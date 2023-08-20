Former PRD Candidate for Governor of Veracruz Arrested for Alleged Misuse of Resources During Term as Mayor

Former PRD candidate for governor of Veracruz, Arturo “N,” has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office on charges of alleged misuse of resources during his time as mayor of Angel R. Cabada. The arrest took place on a highway in the southern part of the state while Arturo “N” was traveling with his partner. The Veracruz Supervisory Body had previously filed a criminal complaint against him, citing alleged financial irregularities amounting to more than 55 million pesos during his four-year term from 2018 to 2021.

According to the Veracruz Supervisory Body, the alleged financial anomalies included an unaccounted misuse of 20 million pesos. In the 2018 Public Account, 390 thousand pesos of patrimonial damage were detected, followed by 20 million pesos of irregularities in 2019, 18 million pesos in 2020, and 16 million pesos in 2021. Additionally, the body accused Arturo “N” of attempting to resolve the observed irregularities using allegedly forged documents.

Arturo “N” is expected to appear before a judge in the coming hours for his initial hearing to determine his legal fate. The State Attorney General’s Office reported that he faces charges of improper exercise of public service and use of a false document, allegedly committed in 2019 when he served as municipal president of Ángel R. Cabada. The agency assured that Arturo “N’s” human rights and due process would be respected throughout the legal proceedings. The case has been registered under the criminal process number 277/2022 and will be heard by the Judge of Oral Criminal Procedure and Process of the Judicial District of Xalapa, based in Pacho Viejo.