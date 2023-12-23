Home » Former President Uribe warns that Colombian health reform is a replication of Maduro’s failed system
Former President Uribe Accuses Government of Implementing Venezuelan-style Health Reform

In a recent statement, Former President Álvaro Uribe Vélez has warned that the health reform being processed in Congress by the Government of Gustavo Petro is a replica of the community medicine system implemented by the Nicolás Maduro regime in Venezuela.

According to Uribe, the proposed Health reform is simply “copying Maduro’s community, bureaucratic medicine disaster. An electoral force is created, not a health force.”

The former President went on to share a video containing a testimony from a Venezuelan community doctor, who admitted that part of his training was received from pre-recorded videos of classes taught by Cuban doctors.

These claims have sparked controversy and debate, with many expressing concerns about the potential implications of implementing a similar healthcare system in Colombia.

It remains to be seen how the government will respond to these allegations and what impact they will have on the ongoing discussions surrounding healthcare reform in the country.

