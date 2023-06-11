Former Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon arrested

Former Scottish premier Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested by police investigating allegations of financial crimes by the Scottish National Party (SNP). The Guardian reports it. Sturgeon, who resigned as prime minister and SNP leader in early April, is the third person to be arrested as part of Operation Branchform, Police Scotland’s investigation into allegations that more than £600,000 in donations for an independence campaign they were distracted from the coffers of the party.

Nicola Sturgeon’s husband, Peter Murrell, an SNP administrator for 24 years, was arrested at their home in Uddingston near Glasgow on April 5 and released after 12 hours of questioning. Colin Beattie, the party treasurer, had also been detained and questioned in the same inquiry on April 18 and subsequently released pending further investigation.

