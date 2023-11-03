Former Seminary Gym Transformed into Homeless Shelter in Mantua

Former Seminary Gym Transformed Into Shelter for Homeless in Mantua

Starting from Monday 6 November, the Diocese of Mantua will open the doors of the former seminary gymnasium to provide shelter for the homeless. A total of twenty-five places will be made available from 8 pm to 8.30 am. This initiative comes as a response to the growing number of homeless individuals in the area.

According to Matteo Amati, the director of Caritas, the idea for the shelter was born in 2022, when the war in Ukraine led to an influx of refugees. With many families in need of temporary shelter while awaiting more permanent solutions, the diocese recognized the need for a safe and warm place to accommodate them.

In the following months, the problem of reception arose once again. Twenty-five Pakistani refugees, who had arrived through the Balkan route, were left without a place to go as the Prefecture’s reception projects were already full. Taking into account the harsh winter conditions, the Diocese decided to offer them refuge in “Casa Sabatelli,” providing them with a warm and secure environment.

Despite efforts made so far, there are still over twenty homeless individuals in Mantua seeking shelter. To address this issue, the former bishop’s seminary gymnasium will be converted into a dormitory for those in need.

The coordination of this service will be carried out by the Municipality of Mantua, which already manages the city’s dormitory, and the Pope John XXIII association, which organizes a daytime space for homeless people. Additionally, two associations connected to the diocesan Caritas, Agape and Abraham, will participate in the social emergency response service.

The new dormitory is set to be operational from November 6th until March 31st. To prepare the premises for welcoming the homeless, the boys from Agesci and Cngei scouts, along with other youth groups from the city’s parishes, have volunteered their time and efforts. Matteo Amati expressed his gratitude for their generosity, stating that their hard work “expands the heart.”

With these additional places of shelter becoming available, it is hoped that the homeless population in Mantua will find temporary respite until more permanent solutions can be found. The collaboration between various organizations demonstrates the community’s commitment to addressing this pressing issue and providing support to those in need.

