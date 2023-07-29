Former Sespa Manager Assumes Role as Minister of Health in Asturias

Concepción Saavedra, the former manager of Sespa (Health Service of the Principality of Asturias), has been appointed as the new Minister of Health of the Principality of Asturias. Saavedra, who also worked as a family doctor, brings with her two key objectives from the President: to reduce waiting lists and make progress in disability services.

Having previously served as the manager of Sespa during the pandemic, Saavedra is well-equipped to take on the new role. Her experience and expertise make her a suitable candidate for improving healthcare services in Asturias.

One of the main challenges faced by the healthcare system in the region is long waiting times. Saavedra’s first priority is to address this issue and minimize the time patients have to wait for medical attention. By streamlining processes and improving efficiency, she aims to provide faster and more accessible healthcare services for the residents of Asturias.

In addition to reducing waiting lists, Saavedra is determined to advance disability services in the region. She plans to implement measures that promote inclusivity and ensure equal access to healthcare for disabled individuals. By creating a more inclusive healthcare system, she aims to improve the overall well-being and quality of life for people with disabilities in Asturias.

Saavedra’s appointment comes at a crucial time when the healthcare system is under strain due to the ongoing pandemic. Her experience as the former manager of Sespa during this challenging period will be valuable in navigating the region through the remaining stages of the pandemic and beyond.

With her new responsibilities as the Minister of Health, Saavedra is ready to tackle the existing healthcare challenges in Asturias head-on. Her appointment is seen as a positive step towards improving healthcare services and ensuring the well-being of the residents of the Principality of Asturias.

