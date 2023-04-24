Former ski jumper Severin Freund on the optimized E+motion …

medi GmbH & Co. KG

He has been the figurehead of German ski jumping for the past ten years and the best German ski jumper between 2011 and 2016: Severin Freund. In addition to Olympic gold with the German team in Sochi in 2014, the 34-year-old has won four world titles, was overall World Cup winner in 2015 and Second place at the Four Hills Tournament 2015/2016. Severin Freund won almost everything. He ended his career about a year ago and is currently working as a ski jumping expert for ZDF. At the EXPOLIFE 2023 trade fair, Severin Freund gave insights into his career and explained how medi’s E+motion performance supports have supported him after injuries and operations in recent years. The E+motion performance bandages are available from May 1st in medical supply stores.

Dear Severin, in March last year you ended your ski jumping career in Planica, Slovenia – how did you experience the day?

“It definitely wasn’t easy for me. I tried to do the normal things like in every competition beforehand. But I noticed as soon as I warmed up that everything is different today! To be honest, it was very difficult for me to break out of the merry-go-round of thoughts and to concentrate during the competition. Of course I would have liked to have ended my career with a good result, but I’ve always had problems with the hill in Planica since the renovation. After the first round it was clear that it wasn’t enough for the top ranks and I wanted to just absorb the impressions and enjoy my last time in a competition on the hill.”

Why did you decide to end your career?

“From a sporting point of view I had many beautiful and successful years and was able to gain valuable experience. In 2021 I had a clear goal in mind with Oberstdorf and in 2022 with Vikersund. But last year I asked myself: If I continue now, what for? What would I like can I still achieve from a sporting point of view? And when I’m over 30 years old, training isn’t that easy for me anymore – I have to train harder than I used to in order to maintain my level. And then I knew, now it’s time! After my comeback I was at peace with the great successes of the last few years and was able to close this chapter exactly as I had imagined.The silver medal in 2022 with the German team at the Ski Flying World Championships in Vikersund was once again a great success for Diploma.”

You started ski jumping when you were six years old. What is the fascination for you?

“You definitely need a personal connection to ski jumping and you should start early – otherwise the hurdle will keep getting bigger. But once you’ve experienced it, it’s a spectacular sport and an incredible feeling! The dream of flying has occupied mankind ever since I’ve always been. As a ski jumper, I’m a good deal closer to the whole thing – if only for a few seconds. But they’re tough! You have to get out of your comfort zone, overcome your limits and conquer your fears. But then it’s great! And don’t forget: The technology and the equipment are crucial, because what looks effortless and natural on television requires precision and a high level of body control – this has to be learned and automated over years of training.”

You mentioned the equipment – for the spectators the suit is a piece of clothing, for you jumpers it’s more than that?

“Yes, it’s something special for us – it’s our aircraft. The perfect suit is worked on all year round because there are new regulations every year. Everything is customized. My suit was always first designed on the computer based on my measurements – and then checked whether everything complies with the regulations. Everything has to fit, otherwise there is a risk of disqualification – like me in Oberstdorf at the end of 2021, when I was disqualified because my suit was too big. As an athlete, this is of course a bitter disappointment and annoys you After all, you thought everything was planned down to the last detail. But in the end it’s just a piece of fabric that is stretchy, and the body and thus the dimensions are constantly changing. In ski jumping, the devil is in the details!”

In the course of your career you have repeatedly had to deal with injuries and surgeries. Which ones were decisive for you?

“In 2012 I had to have an operation on my intervertebral disc, but then got back into the season well with a win in the first individual World Cup on the normal hill in Lillehammer. About five years later in January 2017, the anterior cruciate ligament in my right knee tore during training. After the operation and The rehabilitation that followed was followed shortly afterwards by a rerupture of the cruciate ligament in the first training sessions and a meniscus operation in early 2019.”

How did you fight your way back into the German World Cup team?

“It was a tough time, also mentally! I had the best care and a great team that took care of me and got me fit again. The team and my family always believed in me and encouraged me to continue with my recovery work and attack again in the competition. You can’t give up after setbacks, you have to fight and work your way up bit by bit.”

What was the therapy like after your injuries?

“I had an individual rehabilitation plan and special training. The goal was to get back to high-performance training step by step. In addition to the operation, I was prescribed an orthosis or bandage after both injuries: in 2012 the Lumbamed plus for my back to stabilize the lumbar spine. And after my cruciate ligament tear, the Genumedi – both from medi’s E+motion Performance Collection.”

How did the orthosis and bandage help you during rehabilitation?

“After my intervertebral disc surgery, the back orthosis was extremely helpful for me. It stabilized my lumbar spine and gave me more security, so that I felt fitter more quickly so that I could be more productive again. The integrated pad also had a beneficial massage effect and improved blood circulation and the breakdown of Promoted muscle tension. I had less pain overall and my swelling went down quickly – I returned to training shortly after the operation. The knee has bothered me longer: I had to immobilize it for six weeks after the meniscus surgery and was not allowed to train “But when I got back into training, the knee bandage was a great support. Especially at the beginning, the knee quickly becomes thick again when it comes under pressure – fluid collects. Here I clearly noticed the power of the compressive knitted fabric of the bandage Of course, manual lymphatic drainage is also helpful, but in combination with the bandage I had the feeling of being more efficient – that I could do and achieve more in training.”

In the last few weeks you have tested the new, further developed generation of E+motion performance bandages. What is your conclusion?

“The difference is clearly noticeable. I noticed two things in particular: I felt both bandages even less than the previous generation – an important aspect because I want to complete my training as unrestricted as possible. And I noticed immediately during sports how quickly the moisture is absorbed and how comfortably the bandage sits – nothing slips. That’s great for athletes!”

How did you find the processed merino wool?

“Merino wool always feels pleasant on the skin and certainly contributes to the overall wearing comfort. Another advantage: it warms in winter and cools in summer. The bandages are easy to wear and the knitted fabric allows every movement to be flexible with. The knee bandage has greater freedom of movement in the flexion area – exactly where it is needed. The knitted fabric is stretchy and flexible, but at the same time gives me stability.”

Do you also use the bandages independently of an injury?

“Yes, they are ideal for training! Especially now, when it’s getting warmer again, I want to get out into nature and train my stamina. I mainly focus on sports like jogging and cycling. The jogging tracks at home are dated The ground is quite uneven – the risk of twisting is high. Knee or ankle bandages can protect sensitive or already damaged joints from overload and provide more stability and security overall. This reduces the risk of injuries to the patella, knee or ankle, muscles and Tendons. The psychological component shouldn’t be underestimated either.”

How does the bandage help you when cycling?

“I recently rode my bike without a bandage and, after a certain distance, started having problems in my normally healthy knee. I could feel a slight pressure pain, exactly at the point where the tendons were removed for my cruciate ligament reconstruction of the broken knee The explanation of my physiotherapist: Through ski jumping and the specially designed training, my knee is mainly prepared for impact loads, but not for a constant load like it is the case with cycling I now go outside with my bike more often – to get into training and get used to the strain. After that I can imagine wearing the bandage as needed.”

You’ve always been a 100 percent athlete – what’s your next step professionally?

“My heart clearly beats for ski jumping, I live for this sport. That’s why I will remain connected to it for the rest of my life. I’ve been working as an expert for ZDF at the World Cup since March and I find it exciting not to be an active athlete, but as a spectator. Admittedly, it was a bit unusual at first, but I had a lot of fun. And I will continue to work for the German Ski Association – in what capacity remains to be seen.”

Dear Severin, thank you for your insights and the conversation. We wish you every success for your future and hope to see you on television often!

