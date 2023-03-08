Victoria Beckham is discipline personified. When it comes to food, the former Spice Girl is pretty strict with herself. Husband David Beckham has revealed in an interview which dish has been on Posh Spice’s menu for almost 25 years.

Even at almost 50 years old, Victoria Beckham still has a great figure. But her dream body is no coincidence – iron discipline and an intensive sports program are on her daily to-do list.

Husband David Beckham revealed on the Ruthie’s Table 4 podcast that taking his wife out to a restaurant or cooking for them can be tough. The reason for this is that Posh Spice has been eating the same dish for years – almost every day.

No sauces, oils and fats for Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham is meticulous about what goes on her plate. She dispenses with any form of sauces, oils and fats. Restaurant visits are also rarely announced at Beckham. She says: “For most restaurants, I’m probably their worst nightmare. I like when things are made very simple.”

Fish and vegetables on Beckham’s menu

Husband David says in the podcast: “Since I’ve known Victoria, she only eats grilled fish and steamed vegetables.” Incidentally, she herself says in another episode of the podcast that her favorite food is whole grain toast with a pinch of salt, but of course without butter. On her birthday, Victoria Beckham treats herself to a fruit cake – but that’s about it.

The only exception was during her pregnancy with daughter Harper, when she tried something from her husband’s plate. But that was more than ten years ago now.

How healthy is Victoria Beckham’s diet?

A balanced diet is essential for a healthy lifestyle. Beckham’s low-carb diet is only healthy if it eats enough vegetables and salad and also varies in the types of fish, since different types of fish also have different nutrient focuses.

Nutritionist Prof. Dr. Nicolai Worm explained to FITBOOK that especially types of fish that are rich in fats are important for the body. This raises the question of whether these will also end up on Beckham’s plate.

Basically, it is difficult to evaluate diets from a distance. Nevertheless, the expert says: “There is no food that contains all essential nutrients in significant quantities.” So the more natural foods you cut out, the more likely it is that a nutrient deficiency can occur.

Surf tips: