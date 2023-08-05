Home » Former Student and Professor of Surgery Sabrina Asturias Presents at World Health Assembly 76, Emphasizing Challenges Faced by Under-Resourced Health Systems
Health

Former Student and Professor of Surgery Sabrina Asturias Presents at World Health Assembly 76, Emphasizing Challenges Faced by Under-Resourced Health Systems

by admin
Former Student and Professor of Surgery Sabrina Asturias Presents at World Health Assembly 76, Emphasizing Challenges Faced by Under-Resourced Health Systems

Sabrina Asturias, a renowned former student and professor of Surgery at the Francisco Marroquín University’s Faculty of Medicine, recently made waves as a speaker at the World Health Assembly 76. The conference, organized by The Global Surgery Foundation, holds significant international recognition, and Asturias’ participation further solidified her expertise and contributions to the medical field.

At the assembly, Dr. Asturias delivered a compelling speech, emphasizing the critical need to acknowledge the deficiencies within our healthcare systems. She particularly highlighted the alarming connection between mortality rates resulting from trauma and the prevalence of poverty and limited resources within the healthcare system. Asturias noted that doctors are often faced with the difficult decision of saving lives while working within an under-resourced and strained health system.

Dr. Favio Reyna, who leads the virtual anatomy project at the Faculty of Medicine of the UFM, expressed his pride in Asturias’s achievements, stating, “Sabrina, all your accomplishments make us proud!”

For further inquiries or information, please contact the School of Medicine at medicina@ufm.edu.

Published on August 4, 2023, in Guatemala.

See also  Minister Gröhe accepts the Light of Peace from Bethlehem

You may also like

Zelensky: ‘Russian raid on transfusion center, there are...

The Life-Changing Diet: Saying Goodbye to Joint and...

Bridge over the Strait, the ceiling of 240...

Microbiota: the mysterious link between the gut and...

The Health Benefits of Peaches: A Nutritious and...

The Benefits and Variations of Chinese Irons: A...

Scamacca at Atalanta: medical examinations done

Can you scratch after being bitten by a...

Defeating Depression Naturally: Exploring the Power of St....

Salvini and Meloni remit the golden salaries |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy