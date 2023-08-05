Former Student and Professor of Surgery Sabrina Asturias Presents at World Health Assembly 76, Emphasizing Challenges Faced by Under-Resourced Health Systems

Sabrina Asturias, a renowned former student and professor of Surgery at the Francisco Marroquín University’s Faculty of Medicine, recently made waves as a speaker at the World Health Assembly 76. The conference, organized by The Global Surgery Foundation, holds significant international recognition, and Asturias’ participation further solidified her expertise and contributions to the medical field.

At the assembly, Dr. Asturias delivered a compelling speech, emphasizing the critical need to acknowledge the deficiencies within our healthcare systems. She particularly highlighted the alarming connection between mortality rates resulting from trauma and the prevalence of poverty and limited resources within the healthcare system. Asturias noted that doctors are often faced with the difficult decision of saving lives while working within an under-resourced and strained health system.

Dr. Favio Reyna, who leads the virtual anatomy project at the Faculty of Medicine of the UFM, expressed his pride in Asturias’s achievements, stating, “Sabrina, all your accomplishments make us proud!”

For further inquiries or information, please contact the School of Medicine at medicina@ufm.edu.

Published on August 4, 2023, in Guatemala.

