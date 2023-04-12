A benzodiazepina it’s a anesthetic hospital to kill the wife. He didn’t die of natural causes Isabella Linsalataa Bolognese doctor, on October 31 two years ago: it was a drug cocktails administered by the husband, Giampaolo Amato64 years old, ophthalmologist and former team doctor of the The power of Bologna. This is the hypothesis put forward by prosecutor of Bologna who, a year and a half after Lsalad’s death, requested and obtained thearrest of Amato downstream of medico-legal checks e investigations of the carabinieri who made it possible to reconstruct how the doctor, specialized in gynecology and obstetrics, died.

According to the accusing hypothesis, it was the administration of the two drugs by her husband that killed her. It was he who called the 118 saying he found the woman unconscious in the bed of their apartment in via Bianconi a Bologna. The doctors ascertained the death, initially attributed to by natural cause. The next ones toxicology tests and the investigations coordinated by the prosecutor’s office instead led to the hypothesis that the death would have been caused by Amato.

During the same investigations coordinated by pm Domenico Ambosino it would have emerged that a few years earlier the woman may have been the object of other administrations of benzodiazepines without her knowledge, which are supposedly attributable to her husband and never reported, and which had caused her episodes of malaise e you narcolepsy.

In the first interrogation after the arrest, Amato made use of the option not to answer. His lawyers – Gianluigi Lebro and Cesarina Dragging – have already appealed to the Court of Review, challenging the custody order, and are waiting for the hearing to be scheduled. employee ofAusl of BolognaAmato has been ‘out of duty’ (ie not in service) since 1st Aprilmajor hospital from Bologna.

The man, also specialized in sports medicinemust answer for willful homicide aggravated, embezzlementbecause he took possession, according to the accusations, of medicines he had available in the hospital, e detention of medicines with psychotropic effects present in the drug tables.