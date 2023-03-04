After setting the best time yesterday in the second free practice, the Spanish driver of the Aston Martin also closed the third session in the lead: 1:32.340. The 41-year-old from Oviedo confirms his candidacy for a place on the podium in Sakhir. According to Verstappen and then Perez. Fifth Leclerc and Sainz eighth with the other Ferrari. At 4 pm the first pole of the qualifying season will be awarded in live streaming also on Skysport.it and on our YouTube channel

