Formula 1, GP Miami: Verstappen wins in the USA, Sainz 5th and Leclerc 7th

All standing by Max Verstappen. The Dutch world champion wins in Miami after a perfect and comeback race: he had started from ninth place and in the end, with impeccable tire management and just one pIt-stop, he got the better of his teammate Perez. Starting from pole, the Mexican was back in front after Max’s somewhat long stop but then had to give up. Heavy blow for Checo who had the opportunity to reach the top of the World Cup. On the podium once again the Aston Martin of Alonso. Nothing to do instead for Ferrari: fifth Sainz and seventh Leclerc on the weekend in which the first updates were brought. TO Imola will need much more proof to give meaning to this vintage that started far below expectations. And then the Mercedesa little alternating current: Russell finished fourth, Hamilton sixth after a nice overtaking on Leclerc in the final.

