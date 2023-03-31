Home Health Formula 1 | New fund for Ferrari in Australia: the bulk of the updates after the break
The Ferrari is trying to react after the performance setbacks seen in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. There SF-23 seems to come from a wrong concept, and in order to get back on the right path in Maranello we are working to get some important updates after the long break that will then lead to the Baku Grand Prix at the end of April, after which we will go to Miami and then the first European rounds with Imola, Monte Carlo e Barcelona one after the other. Just between the appointment at Santerno and the one in Catalonia we should see some big news on the single-seater, while in Australia, as reported by colleagues from FUnoAnalisiTecnica the fund already seen in the Jeddah free practice will be tested again with the intention of increasing the working range on a single-seater which up to now has given big headaches to Leclerc e Sainzwho know that there will also be suffering at Melbourne’s Albert Parkbut there is confidence in the team’s work on the track and in Maranello.

