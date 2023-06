Third anomalous free practice session in Spain: little activity on the track due to the rain but also due to an accident by Sargeant in the Williams. Wet track, but not to such an extent as to make the choice of intermediate tires easy. From 16 the qualifying to assign the pole position to Montmeló. All weekend is live on Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport Uno, in 4K e in streaming su NOW

CLICK HERE IF YOU DON’T SEE THE TIME MONITOR FROM 5 PM