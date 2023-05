First career pole position in Monte-Carlo for Max Verstappen, who precedes Alonso, Ocon and Sainz. Leclerc, initially third, relegated to sixth place after the penalty for impeding Norris. Sergio Perez will start last instead. But there’s a lot more to the Monaco GP starting grid: here all the stats row by row. The GP in the Principality LIVE at 3pm on Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport Uno e in streaming su NOW

