Formula 1, times and where to see the GP Miami on TV

They are Sky e in streaming su NOW another weekend full of adrenaline, with Formula 1 e Superbikein addition to the championships of Formula E e Porsche Carrera Cup Italy. It starts with the Miami Grand Prix of Formula 1, up Until tomorrow, Sunday 7 May on Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K and streaming on NOW. Today third free practice from 6pm and qualifying at 10pm, While the race will be exclusively live in prime time from 21.30differed from 23 free-to-air on TV8. Commentaries by Carlo Vanzini and Marc Gené, with Roberto Chinchero inside the pits. Federica Masolin conducts pre- and post-race insights with Davide Valsecchi.