Home » Formula 1, times and where to see the GP Miami on TV
Health

Formula 1, times and where to see the GP Miami on TV

by admin

They are Sky e in streaming su NOW another weekend full of adrenaline, with Formula 1 e Superbikein addition to the championships of Formula E e Porsche Carrera Cup Italy. It starts with the Miami Grand Prix of Formula 1, up Until tomorrow, Sunday 7 May on Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K and streaming on NOW. Today third free practice from 6pm and qualifying at 10pm, While the race will be exclusively live in prime time from 21.30differed from 23 free-to-air on TV8. Commentaries by Carlo Vanzini and Marc Gené, with Roberto Chinchero inside the pits. Federica Masolin conducts pre- and post-race insights with Davide Valsecchi.

Another great weekend of engines on Sky Sport and NOW

In the same weekend appointment on Sky even with the Superbike and the Round of Spainin addition to Formula E in Munich and at Porsche Carrera Cup Italy at Misano. From two to four wheels, it will be an incredible weekend of engines on Sky, with continuous updates also on the all news channel Sky Sport 24.

See also  Formula 1, the official calendar of the 2023 World Championship: races and dates

You may also like

Virus will always be there, vaccine recommended

“A lack of antibiotics, especially for children”, the...

Dangerous cleaning products: lotions, cleaners, glue – everyday...

They want to give you birth control pills...

New hope for vision regeneration. « Medicine in...

“Prince Charles disease” what we know about his...

when does it start and who are the...

Who is Giulio Milani, the attacker of Giuseppe...

Slugs with super powers: According to researchers, they...

Charles III, the coronation of the new king...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy