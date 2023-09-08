Foro Italico Camp 2023, closing party at the Sala delle Armi: 1122 members and 760 hours of sport

An outdoor sports festival to conclude the Foro Italico Camp 2023 in style. Sports activities, games, music, entertainment, performances and inclusion: in front of the Sala delle Armi, dozens of families and children participated in the closing ceremony of the center summer of Sport and Health, the Society for the promotion of sport and correct lifestyles, which this year saw the participation of 1122 registered children and young people from 3 to 16 years of age. Over 90 instructors and technicians Sport and Health which, together with the 35 associated sports federations and sports disciplines, organized a total of 760 hours of sports activities at the Foro Italico Sports Park and at the Fijlkam Center in the new headquarters in Ostia. During the school closure period, the Camp once again provided concrete help to families, guaranteeing their children many moments of sport, learning and well-being in safety. There was no shortage of ludic-sporting initiatives and recreational activities with particular attention to food education and respect for the environment.

“The Foro Italico Camp is a splendid event – ​​said Marco Mezzaroma, President of Sport e Salute SpA -. I thank all those who contributed to the realization: the Sport and Health team, the Federations and the associated sports disciplines. Today offers a snapshot of the promotion of sport among young people in a setting, such as the Foro Italico, which we feel more and more like our home and the home of sport. For children and teenagers it is important to socialise, be able to stay together and play sports. This is the mission of Sport e Salute. Initiatives like this make us proud”. The closing ceremony was attended, among others, by the President of Fijlkam, Domenico Falcone, the Legends Massimiliano Rosolino, Andrea Minguzzi, Stefano Pantano, Alessia Filippi and Stefano Maniscalco, the taekwondo champion, Simone Alessio, and the Director of Human Resources of Sport and Health, Riccardo Meloni.