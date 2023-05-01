Fortnite: Influencers unite to create Project V with Creative 2.0, their battle royale

SypherPK, Ninja, CouRageJD, NICKMERCS and TimTheTatman, five of the majors influencer who deal with Fortnitehave decided to join and collaborate in the creation of Project V, basically their battle royale created using the tool Creative 2.0.

Fortnite players, now a real metaverse, are increasingly taken by Creative 2.0, a powerful development tool provided by Epic Games, the game development studio, to allow everyone to create their own works. In fact, Fortnite has become like Roblox, with users launching new maps and new experiences.

Given the enthusiasm, SypherPK, Ninja, CouRageJD, NICKMERCS and TimTheTatman have decided to try to monetize the situation by creating a real battle royale alternative in Fortnite with Creative 2.0. The development will be handled by the Fortnite division of Sypher’s Oni Studios, called Superjoy Studios, with the launch scheduled for 2024.

An official Discord channel will open over the next year Project Vwhere fans will receive all the information on the case, with updates on the development, and will be able to vote on some aspects such as the artistic direction.

Anyone interested can already register on the official website of the projectwhich aims to be much more than just a new custom map.