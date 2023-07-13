Forty-Year-Old Couple Hospitalized After Contracting Dangerous Tick-Borne Disease: A Case Study

Massimo Furlani 12 July 2023

Bitten by infected ticks and hospitalized: A couple from Trentino contracts dangerous disease after hiking

A hike in the woods at the end of June took a dangerous turn for a forty-year-old couple from Trentino as they contracted a dangerous disease after being bitten by infected ticks.

Residents of the Chiese valley, the couple noticed the presence of the parasites after their walk and started to experience symptoms. Both individuals were admitted to the hospital where they were diagnosed with a viral disease of the central nervous system known as Tbe, which is transmitted by the infected ticks.

The husband’s condition was more severe, resulting in his admission to the intensive care unit at Rovereto hospital. On the other hand, his wife’s condition was less serious, allowing her to stay at the Tione facility. Fortunately, the acute phase of the disease is now over for both individuals, and their health conditions have begun to improve.

Ticks are small arachnids that can transmit diseases when they bite humans. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of taking necessary precautions when spending time in nature, especially in areas where ticks are commonly found.

Experts recommend wearing appropriate clothing such as long sleeves and pants, using insect repellents, and thoroughly checking for ticks after outdoor activities. If a tick is found attached to the skin, it should be carefully removed, and if any unusual symptoms develop, seeking medical attention is crucial.

The local authorities are also urging residents and visitors to be vigilant and take appropriate measures to prevent tick bites to minimize the risk of similar incidents in the future.

As the couple continues their recovery, it serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers present in nature and the importance of being prepared and informed while engaging in outdoor activities.