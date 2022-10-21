by Giuseppe Quintavalle

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, the global prevalence of anxiety and depression increased by 25%. There has also been an increase in problems such as the alteration of the sleep-wake rhythm, the lack of control of impulses, eating disorders, self-harm, the ideation / anticonservative attempts, social withdrawal, together with disorders of neurodevelopment and cases of school dropout.

Concerns about a potential increase in mental health disorders initially prompted, according to WHO, 90% of countries surveyed to include mental health and psychosocial support in their Covid-19 response plans, but large gaps remain. and hesitations.

The social isolation resulting from the pandemic, coupled with work limitations, the support sought by loved ones and commitment to the community, has caused an unprecedented increase in stress.

Loneliness, fear of contracting illness, suffering and fear of death for loved ones and oneself, pain after bereavement and financial worries have all been cited as stressors that have led to increased anxiety and depression.

A comprehensive review of the existing evidence on the impact of COVID-19 on mental health and mental health services including estimates from the latest Global Burden of Disease study shows that the pandemic has affected the mental health of young people, which they are at a disproportionate risk of developing suicidal and self-harming behaviors.

It was also known that women were more severely affected than men and that people with pre-existing health problems, such as asthma, cancer and heart disease, were more likely to develop symptoms of mental disorders.

Paradoxically, this increase in the prevalence of mental health problems risks leaving huge gaps in care for those who need it most.

By the end of 2021 the situation had somewhat improved, but today too many people are unable to get the care and support they need for both newly developed and pre-existing mental health conditions.

New measures are urgently neededDuring the pandemic, WHO also worked to promote the integration of mental health and psychosocial support across and within all aspects of the global response.

WHO member states have recognized the impact of COVID-19 on mental health and are taking action. The recent WHO survey on the continuity of essential health services indicates that 90% of countries are working to provide psychosocial mental health support to COVID-19 patients, as well as rescuers.

Additionally, at the World Health Assembly last year, countries highlighted the need to develop and strengthen mental and psychosocial health support services as part of strengthening preparedness, response and resilience to COVID-19 and future public health emergencies. The updated Global Mental Health Action Plan 2013/2030 has been adopted, which includes an indicator on the preparedness of mental and psychosocial health support in public health emergencies.

However, this mental health commitment must be accompanied by a global increase in investment

The most recent WHO Mental Health Atlas showed that governments around the world spent an average of just over 2% of their healthcare budgets on mental health in 2020, and many low-income countries reported having less than 1 mental health worker for every 100,000 people.

Dévora Kestel, Director of the Department of Mental Health at WHO, summarizes the situation: “While the pandemic has generated interest and concern for mental health, it has also revealed a historic under-investment in mental health services. Countries must act urgently to ensure that mental health support is available to all. “

Re-launch the idea of ​​integration

We realized precisely in the period of the pandemic how proximity services were necessary for those who were positive for covid 19, but we cannot forget how the entire organization of the system of mental health departments is based on the integration between hospital and territory , in a virtuous but very delicate balance of services provided on a continuous basis in various care areas.

Mental health departments, in many situations, appear not entirely in the network with the rest of the services offered by health companies and this contrasts in relation to the results obtained following the application of the Basaglia law, regarding the recognition of mental illness in a welfare and non-custodial vision.

In fact, since that date, thanks to the great work of our professionals in the world of mental health, efficient and innovative organizational models have followed one another, overcoming the closed asylum-type structures and recently also the judicial psychiatric hospitals and despite the persistence of the aforementioned difficulty in communicating with the rest of the health services.

I believe this is a crucial moment and a crossroads for mental health departments in which it is necessary to decide where and how to direct the available resources. It will be necessary to adopt the word “integration” meaning not only the phase of intervention in mental health, but precisely the need to have an inclusive department that takes care of neurodevelopmental disorders, pathological addictions and that is strongly interconnected with the academic system; system that represents a great wealth in our country.

There is a gap

All the data tells us (including those mentioned in the introduction) that there is a gap between the ever-growing demand for mental health and the supply of services. This gap is even more marked in developmental age and in particular in Child Neuropsychiatry services. During development it is estimated that between 12 and 20% of the population have mental health issues. If the disorder is mild it can be managed at home and in the daytime regime but if the problem becomes disabling, hospitalization is required.

Among the issues to be addressed in this sense in our country is the programmatic revision of the places in therapeutic structures which are no longer 700 throughout the country and this means that a part of these children will be hospitalized in adult psychiatry services or in pediatric wards. not equipped for the management of serious mental health problems with a general approach to health care for minors based mainly on neurodevelopmental disorders rather than on psychiatric disorders in childhood.

Beyond 180

In this very problematic context between a full-blown economic recession and an incremental demand for mental health, the book that Cavicchi proposes to us once again does not disappoint and hits the mark.

A book that must certainly be read very carefully. A new book that breaks into the usual discussion, that is, that interferes with the usual things, the usual analyzes, the usual solutions. So a book that, to go “beyond 180”, first of all tries to go “beyond common sense” with which for years we have faced mental health problems, even those recently unleashed by the pandemic.

A new exchange

In my eyes, “Oltre la 180” constitutes an extraordinary example of secular intellectual autonomy, that is, the example of a thought that is free to say what needs to be said and should be said without fear of losing something or having problems for what is to come said.

Cavicchi as an intellectual is not directly involved in the discourse on mental health, he is not an operator, he is not a department director, so he does not have any kind of conflicts of interest, but he is a great expert in health and medicine, therefore unlike those who until now have intervened in the forum, his is solely and exclusively an intellectual and cultural interest.

He is a convinced reformer who simply wishes to continue along the path traced by Basaglia and do what has not yet been done until now.

He proposes to us to think of mental health as strategic thinking and therefore as a cultural and political enterprise, in an attempt, as he says, to be defined as a “counter-perspective”.

I personally agree with the reasoning behind your book and that is: if things go badly we must ask for funding, personnel, services, but at the same time we must offer something more, that is, offer added value, that is, also seek new solutions.

The unfinished symphony

In short, the basic idea is to go “beyond 180” that is, beyond the simple apology of this important law, accepting to consider 180 as an “unfinished symphony”. Basically, Cavicchi says the 180 was the starting point from which a reform process that is still underway and which up to now has not been fully completed began. To move forward, we must continue to reform. If we stop at the apology of the past we are unable to explain to politics and society the reasons why we should invest in our field.

If the demand for mental health continues to grow in our society then this question must be answered adequately.

For this purpose, while mental health asks to solve its “structural” problems, it undertakes to update what in Cavicchi’s book is referred to as the problem of the “superstructure”. That is, it is committed to reforming mental health as a culture, as an organization, as a service, as a practice, as a method as scientific knowledge. That is, it undertakes to go beyond 180.

The idea of ​​considering mental health as a matter of “sustainability”, (ie helping people to stay in balance) seemed very stimulating to me. Mental health can actually help millions of people solve their balance problems and thus act as an important sustainability factor.

But the idea of ​​pointing out that the real capital of mental health are the operators whose practices must be deduced from the complexities of the patients going beyond the bureaucratic logic seemed to me a winning idea.

By working on men we will be able in the near future to overcome the challenges that will have to end in an effective treatment, starting from the most appropriate care settings (home, hospital, clinic), without neglecting the social aspects that in some cases represent, for the usual reasons , the main call for help. Last but not least, the training of caregivers will improve the therapeutic adherence of our patients.

Giuseppe Quintavalle

General Manager Tor Vergata Polyclinic, Rome

21 October 2022

