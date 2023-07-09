Forum of Healthy Organizations: Promoting Occupational Health and Well-being at Marina de Valencia

Title: Marina de Valencia Hosts Exclusive Forum on Organizational Well-being

The Marina de Valencia recently hosted the Forum of Healthy Organizations (Forsa), a prestigious event exclusively for members of the Community of the Master of Strategic Management in Organizational Well-being (DEBO). This gathering brought together passionate professionals dedicated to promoting occupational health and featured enriching discussions, positive experiences, and successful business cases.

One of the highlights of the forum was a table of good practices in organizational well-being. Additionally, a workshop was conducted, where participants had the opportunity to learn relaxation techniques and experience an innovative gamified tool for stress management. The workshop, titled “Equilibrium,” was led by stress prevention expert Glòria Forns and organizational well-being and harassment expert Ana Sena. Participants embarked on a journey towards awareness and learned to actively manage stress for themselves and their teams.

The workshop provided a space for personal reflection, allowing attendees to identify the various elements impacting their personal and professional lives. By the end of the session, each participant created an action plan to proactively address and manage their stress levels.

In addition to the workshop, the forum showcased a table of experiences where notable professionals shared their insights. Jacqueline Herrera, People and Organization Manager at EFE Trenes de Chile, highlighted the company’s commitment to employee well-being through their “2023 People Management Strategic Plan,” which focuses on cultural transformation, talent development, and caring for their workforce. EFE Trenes de Chile implements various initiatives to support the mental, physical, and nutritional health of their employees.

Martha Eva Germán, from Grupo AJE México, emphasized the company’s mission of democratizing consumption, generating well-being, and promoting health. By implementing the MBO (Management by Objectives) model and focusing on digitization and leadership, AJE Mexico aims to improve the environment, social, governance, and overall well-being of their organization.

Cristina San Miguel, from GS Inima Environment Spain, shared their success story of developing and expanding departments such as health and safety, quality, environment, sustainability, and energy management. The company’s strategy focuses on people, digitalization, and fostering effective communication for a collaborative work environment.

The forum concluded with a captivating presentation by Teresa Viejo, a renowned teacher, writer, and expert on appreciative inquiry. Viejo emphasized the importance of organizations focusing on their strengths rather than problems to drive positive change. She outlined the principles and phases of appreciative inquiry and encouraged attendees to imagine a brighter future and create an action plan for success.

The event concluded with a networking cocktail, allowing participants to exchange experiences and foster connections within the community. Carmen Soler, director of the DEBO master’s degree, expressed gratitude for the attendees and highlighted the significance of such events in promoting occupational health and well-being. She emphasized the positive impact Forsa has had, serving as a platform for inspiration, knowledge sharing, and driving positive changes in people management.

The success of the forum was evident through the enthusiastic response from attendees, the high-quality presentations, and the inspiration it provided to implement positive changes in organizational well-being.

