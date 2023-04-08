Under the leadership of the Federal Ministry of Health, the dialogue partners of the Pharmadialog have dealt with the challenges of the pharmaceutical industry in the areas of research and development, production and supply over the past year and a half. Dealing with antibiotic resistance was discussed in detail in the sub-working group “Antibiotics”.

The following key agreements have been made:

Further efforts are being made to secure and attract skilled workers: To this end, the pharmaceutical industry will intensify its existing training offers and promote older employees. The compatibility of family and work is to be further improved. Exchange programs between industry and science are intended to increase permeability in the training and employment system.

Germany’s leading global position as a location for clinical trials is to be further strengthened. The funding priority of the Federal Ministry of Research and Education “Clinical studies with high relevance for patient care” contributes to this. A Radiation Protection Act aims to shorten the duration of approval procedures for clinical trials in which radioactive substances or ionizing radiation are used. The draft of the Radiation Protection Act is to be presented in the course of 2016.

The number of medicines suitable for children is to be increased in order to improve the supply of medicines to children and young people. In addition, the special features of children’s medicines should be better taken into account in the benefit assessment of medicines.

In order to counteract bottlenecks in the supply of medicines, a list of medicines that are particularly relevant to supply and at risk of shortages is being drawn up. A “Jour Fixe” with the participation of the higher federal authorities and specialist groups is intended to monitor and evaluate the supply situation and thus create more transparency in the supply of medicines and vaccines.

Protection against counterfeit medicines will be strengthened. In the future, the competent state and federal authorities should be able to prohibit the placing on the market of medicinal products, order their recall or confiscation, even if counterfeiting is suspected. The pharmaceutical industry will also expand “securPharm” in order to enable the authenticity check of medicines, which will be required in future according to European specifications.

The discount agreements between the health insurance companies and the pharmaceutical companies are to be designed in such a way that the pharmaceutical companies have at least 6 months to implement them.

On the topic “Antibiotics” extensive measures were taken:

The Federal Ministry of Research will expand funding for novel therapeutic approaches and diagnostics for bacterial infections.

Together with other countries and the WHO, a list of the world’s most important bacterial pathogens and resistances (List of threat organisms) is being drawn up in a coordinated manner by the Federal Ministry of Health. The dialogue partners will contribute their knowledge to the development. This helps to better align research and the use of antibiotics with actual needs.

In order to better control the use of antibiotics and thus reduce resistance, the Federal Ministry of Health, together with the Federal Center for Health Education, the German Medical Association and the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians, will provide targeted information for doctors and patients.

The pharmaceutical industry will examine the extent to which pharmaceutical companies can be given financial support for the independent preparation and updating of guidelines for antibiotic therapy by medical specialist societies, for example by paying into a fund.

More scope should be created for reimbursement for drugs that are important as reserve antibiotics for the supply: To this end, the Federal Joint Committee should take into account the resistance situation and development in antibiotic therapy when forming reference price groups for antimicrobial agents. In addition, he should be given the opportunity to exempt these medicinal products from classification.

The dialogue partners see that AMNOG procedure as a “quality feature” for Germany as a location and want to develop it further:

In order to continue to ensure that patients have quick access to innovative medicines and at the same time to keep statutory health insurance affordable in the long term, a sales threshold will be introduced for high-priced new medicines. If this threshold is exceeded, the reimbursement amount will apply before the end of the one-year period.

Because the discounted reimbursement amount negotiated between the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds and the pharmaceutical company is used as a reference in many other countries, there is a risk that the price reduction potential for German health insurance companies will decrease. To this end, the discounted reimbursement amount should in future only be made available to those institutions in the German health care system that need it to fulfill their statutory duties.

Further results of the pharmaceutical dialogue:

In order to further improve patients’ access to high-quality and at the same time affordable medicines, physicians should be provided with qualified information about Biosimilar-Products that are particularly cost-effective as successor products to biopharmaceutically manufactured original medicines. The dialogue partners want to examine how biosimilars can be brought into the supply more quickly.

In addition, the so-called “Personalized Medicine” be better funded. To this end, the Federal Ministry of Health will improve the regulations for the reimbursement of diagnostic procedures. Diagnostic procedures aim to first carry out special accompanying diagnostics on a patient before using a drug or therapy in order to ensure that the concerned drug is also effective.

In addition, it remains the declared goal of the Federal Government to make the framework conditions for venture capital internationally competitive. To this end, the Federal Government will continue the strategy announced in the “Key Issues Paper for Venture Capital”. This currently includes, for example, the conceptual design of the expansion of the INVEST subsidy for venture capital.

The dialogue partners agreed to continue the dialogue in a regular exchange in order to monitor the status of the implementation of the agreements and new developments.

Participants in the pharmaceutical dialogue

Federal Ministry of Health

Federal Ministry of Education and Research

Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy

Association of Research-based Drug Manufacturers eV

Federal Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry eV

Federal Association of Drug Manufacturers eV

BIO Germany (branch association of the biotechnology industry)

Pro Generika eV (association of generic and biosimilar companies)

Helmholtz Zentrum München – German Research Center for Health and the Environment

Medical faculty day

Fraunhofer Institute for Molecular Biology and Applied Ecology

Hamburg Center for Health Economics

Mining, Chemical and Energy Industrial Union (IG BCE)

The Federal Chancellery had guest status. The Paul Ehrlich Institute, the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices, the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds and the Federal Joint Committee were guests.